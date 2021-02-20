A Look At 5 Things You Can Pick Up About Disha Patani's Style From Her YouTube Channel

Bollywood diva Disha Patani, following the footsteps of Alia Bhatt and other popular celebs, recently launched her own YouTube channel. Going by her posts on social media, the actor likes to click pictures and videos in her boldest makeup looks and has been treating her fans and followers with the best beauty and wellness tips on her channel. From fashion to workout, her social media is filled with just the right amount of fitness, make-up and food. Here we’ve got you the five major things you can pick up about her style by watching Disha Patani's videos on social media.

Disha Patani's style tips from her YouTube

Updating the skincare routine to make it work for you

Disha Patani believes in keeping it simple as it is a better way to get healthy skin. However, she also believes that a multiple-step routine may give rise to several skincare concerns. Thus, she recommends a ‘fuss-free cleansing, toning, moisturizing regime’ which she follows every day without fail. She says that if things are easy for her, she is more likely to do it.

A combo of makeup and skincare creates a ‘glowy base’

The Malang actor likes to skip the shimmery highlighter and blush for the base products in order to flaunt her no-makeup looks. However, her go-to eyeshadow colours are burnished gold and bright green. Disha likes to experiment with her bold eyeshadows and her long wavy hair.

Mascara can make you look awake

Disha Patani's YouTube videos show her how, keeping her look simple, she goes a step ahead by adding a little mascara on the top and bottom lashes. She believes that lashes can go far in opening the eyes and make her look wide awake. The actor curls her lashes before lengthening them with the mascara.

Lipstick helps in boosting confidence

The actor while attending a film’s premiere or a wedding or any important event, simply wears matte red lipstick to complete her look. She believes that classic red lipsticks go well with Indian as well as western outfits. Thus, it is always a ‘classic look’ that suits everyone’s skin tone, especially Indian skin tones.

Make braids to beat the warm weather

Disha Patani often sticks to French braids or high ponytails or back buns, in order to beat the humidity and heat. She ties her hair so that it won’t frizz up or feel sticky by the end of the day. Braids, ponytails and buns are her go-to hairstyles during summer.

