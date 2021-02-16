Disha Patani's Pool Picture Receives Lots Of Love From Fans, See Here

Malang actor Disha Patani just posted a bikini-clad picture of herself on Instagram. Fans couldn't keep calm over Disha's sizzling photo. Disha Patani's Instagram picture has already garnered over 8,00,000 likes. Predictably, fans poured in with heart and flower emojis on her post.

Disha posed in a pink animal print bikini, posing in a pool. She looks calm with her eyes closed. Disha has posted many bikini pictures in the past, including one on New Year's Day. Disha Patani's Instagram has over 41 million followers.

Disha Patani's Movies

Disha will be starring in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns and Salman Khan-starrer Radhe. She shared the release date, February 11, 2022, for Ek Villain Returns on her Instagram account for fans on February 11, 2021. Tiger Shroff and his mother Ayesha Shroff commented with "Yeaaaa boyyyyðŸ”¥â¤ï¸" and "Wooooooohooooo!!!ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥." Jackie Shroff will be starring with Disha in Radhe.

Disha Patani's Instagram

Disha Patani's photos and videos on her Instagram have always swooned fans. She shared a picture with Kung Fu Yoga co-star Jackie Chan on her Instagram, calling him "Taguuu." She also shares dance covers on her account. She danced with Just Dance Season 1 winner Ankan Sen and choreographer Dimple Kotecha on Mere Naseeb Mein, taking fans back to the '90s.

Disha also danced with Dimple Kotecha on Saweetie's song Tap In, choreographed by Ankan Sen and Alisha Behura. She shared the video on her Instagram Reels. On January 12, 2021, Disha Patani posted a video of herself in the gym showing off an arm workout. On her parent's wedding anniversary, February 15, 2021, Disha Patani posted an unseen picture of Mr and Mrs Jagdish Patani on her Instagram story. Her mother wore a dark blue saree with a maroon border and gold ornaments.

Disha Patani is very active on her social media accounts. She also has her own YouTube channel with more than 3,60,000 subscribers. So far, she has shared makeup tutorials, dance covers, and a workout routine on her channel. She has also shared some "behind the scenes" footage from her Harper Bazaar cover shoot.

