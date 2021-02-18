Disha Patani Dazzles In Arpita Mehta Lehenga, Krishna Shroff Says 'on Point'

On Wednesday, February 17, Baaghi actor Disha Patani flaunted her gorgeous blue lehenga as she attended one of her friend’s wedding. The diva’s traditional look has left the fashion police stunned and what caught everyone’s attention is that Disha did her makeup and hair all by herself. The blue lehenga look of the actor not only impressed fans by Tiger Shoff’s sister Krishna also raised heaps of praises for the Malang star.

Disha Patani’s Blue lehenga look:

In the picture shared by the actor, fans can see Disha rocking a floral lehenga designed by fashion maverick Arpita Mehta. The attire is paired with matching dupatta and a golden sleeveless blouse accentuated with embroidery work. Disha opted for a choker necklace and golden mojiris to match with her plunging neckline blouse.

Statement bangles and earrings also added charm to her look. Wavy hair left open and minimalistic makeup with pink lips rounded off the diva’s look for the wedding function. While sharing the picture, the actor mentioned that she herself took the responsibility of styling her hair and makeup. Check out the post below:

As soon as the picture appeared on the photo-sharing application, fans of the actor flooded her post with sweet comments appreciating her look. Even Krishna Shroff happened to have loved the hairstyle of the actor and said “Hair on point” in the comment section. Heart and fire emoticons were showered in abundance on the post by her fan army. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans reacted online:

Meanwhile, the actor’s Instagram stories prove that she was quite an enthusiastic barati. She shared a few videos and pictures on her social media platform, flaunting her traditional look as well as the goofy moments from the wedding. From dancing to teasing the groom the actor was seen doing it all. Check it out below:

On the professional front, Disha was last seen in Malang alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. She will next feature in Prabhu Deva directed action film Radhe. The shooting of the film has been completed and the movie is all set to hit the silver screens in May 2021.

