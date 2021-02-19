Disha Patani Drops Stunning Glimpses Of Her Look She Sported At A Friend's Wedding

Disha Patani who was attending her friend's wedding recently, had been sharing several pictures from the wedding. On February 18, the actor dropped stunning glimpses of her look that she sported at a friend's wedding. Sporting a light pink lehenga with heavy embroidery, and minimum makeup, Disha Patani's fashion game was on point.

Also Read | Disha Patani Lands Powerful And Stunning Spiral Kick Mid Air In Her Latest Post, Watch

Disha Patani's photos from the wedding

The Baaghi 2 actress took to Instagram to share photos of her dressed in a beautiful ghaghra choli for her friend's wedding. She also revealed in the caption that she did her own hair and makeup. Disha Patani's fashion game was on point with a dusty pink lehenga. The plunging neckline blouse sported silver accents and the lehenge sported intricate floral embroidery. A sheer duppatta with feathery border and a silver lining and a small pouch with similar intricate embroidery completed Disha's look.

Disha kept her makeup to a minimum with golden shaded eyes and light pink lipstick. She wore a small diamond necklace with matching earrings and a bracelet. Her wavy hair was side-swept that highlighted her jewellery. She was styled by Aastha Sharma, a well-known celebrity stylist. Her dress was from the house of Shane and Falguni Peacock. Take a look at her dusty pink wedding outfit here:

Also Read | Disha Patani Dazzles In Arpita Mehta Lehenga, Krishna Shroff Says 'on Point'

Krishna Shroff once again commented on her post with starry-eyed emojis. Her sister Khushboo commented that she looked "like a Disney princess". The photos have already garnered over 1.3 Million likes and thousands of comments. She was seen with Siddharth Mahadevan at the wedding. Disha Patani's Instagram stories were filled with photos and videos of the Malang actor's time at her friend's wedding. It has several stories highlighting her celebrations with the bride and groom. She also posted a picture with the newlyweds and captioned it 'Badhaii Ho Mere Dost'.

Also Read | Disha Patani's Valentine's Day Celebrations Are Still On, But Not With Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani is gearing for her upcoming movie Radhe directed by Prabhu Deva. The movie is slated to release in May 2021. She was last seen opposite Aditya Roy Kapoor in Malang.

Disha has started her way into health and fitness training. Disha Patani's Instagram is peppered with the actor working out at the gym or at home. The actor always shares glimpses of her life on her Instagram and the fans reciprocate the feeling by dropping heart emojis and a million likes!

Also Read | Disha Patani's Pool Picture Receives Lots Of Love From Fans, See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.