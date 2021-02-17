Disha Patani's Valentine's Day Celebrations Are Still On, But Not With Tiger Shroff

Disha Patani continues to celebrate Valentine Day but not with rumoured beau Tiger Shroff. Valentine's day, February 14, 2021, was on a Sunday, but the actor Disha Patani's latest Instagram story on February 16, 2021, proves that she isn't ready to stop celebrating just yet.

Who is Disha Patani still celebrating Valentine's Day with?

Disha Patani's latest story shows her relaxing with her two pet dogs, Bella and Goku. Disha is an animal lover and has four pets. She revealed the names of her pets, two cats and two dogs, in a #AskDisha session on her Twitter account. She has a Doberman named Goku, a cocker spaniel named Bella, and two cats named Jasmine and Keety. Disha has also set up an Instagram account for her four pets.

Disha Patani had posted a fun video Yashraj Mukhate's viral song Rasode Mein Kaun Tha with her two pet dogs. Disha equally loves her two cats, Jasmine and Keety. In August 2020, she shared a video on her pets' Instagram account while spending quality time with her cat, Jasmine. She also posted a video of her other kitty, Keety, staring into the camera while Disha chuckles in the background.

In 2020, Disha Patani had posted a video of herself petting cows on a beach while shooting for Malang. It was proof of Disha's love for animals. The video received over 38 million views.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's relationship

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's dating rumours have been going on for quite a few years now. The pair can often be seen commenting and liking each other's posts from their social media handles. Tiger had recently shared a clapping laughing emoji on Disha Patani's Instagram Reel teasing her dance cover to the song Mere Naseeb Mein. Disha Patani took to her Instagram story on the release of Tiger Shroff's song Casanova, and shared her moves while lip-syncing to the song.

Disha and Tiger also spent vacations in the Maldives, twice in two months after the lockdown in 2020. The rumoured couple did not post pictures together from their vacation. Disha Patani's photos mostly consisted of her selfies in gorgeous bikinis. Tiger Shroff posted a picture of himself in an Instagram Story highlighting his bad hair.

