A Look At Bollywood Celebs' Wax Statues As Fans Of Sushant Demand One For Late Actor

Fans of late Sushant Singh Rajput have taken to social media as they want the actor’s statue at Madame Tussauds. They recently launched an online petition which demanded a wax statue of the actor be installed at London’s Madame Tussauds museum. In light of this development, let us take a look at all the Bollywood celebs' wax statues already at Madame Tussauds.

Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood’s superstar Amitabh Bachchan was reportedly the first man in Asia and the Hindi film industry to be honoured with a wax statue in the year 2000. The wax statue got placed at New York in the year 2009, Hong Kong in the year 2011, Bangkok in the year 2011 and Washington DC in the year 2012. Also, the actor was nominated by fans in a global online poll.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Another member of the Bachchan family to have a wax statue was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She became the first actress in Bollywood whose wax statue was placed at Tussauds in London in the year 2004. The actor's statue is seen draped in a beautifully embroidered red chiffon outfit with some Kundan jewels.

Salman Khan

Reportedly, after Salman Khan was entitled as the 7th best-looking man in the world, his wax statue was placed at London’s Madame Tussauds in the year 2008. Another statue of him was installed in the year 2012 at New York’s Madame Tussauds. The statue shows Salman flaunting his biceps in a black vest with black jeans with a denim jacket over his shoulders.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan’s wax model was placed at London’s Madame Tussauds in the year 2011. The statue depicts Hrithik’s look from Dhoom 2, particularly from the song Dil Laga, and perfectly shows his six-pack abs in an unbuttoned pink shirt and low-waist denim.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit unveiled her wax statue in the year 2012 with her husband and sons. The Dhak Dhak girl’s figure looks as dazzling as she is herself. The statue seems a replica of Madhuri in a pink saree designed by Varun Bahl and styled by Shaina Nath.

Katrina Kaif

The perfectly sculpted wax statue of Katrina Kaif was unveiled at London’s Madame Tussauds in March 2015. As per the official Madame Tussauds tweet, the actor collaborated closely with sculptors and artists to decide a perfect dancing pose and outfit for her statue. A team of almost 20 artists worked on it.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor made her presence felt at the Madame Tussauds Blackpool in the year 2011. She was the second Bollywood actress after Aishwarya to be placed at Madame Tussauds. Her statue looked stunning in a black top and harem pants, which was inspired by her Jab We Met look, and later in her Chammak Challo avatar from RA.One.

