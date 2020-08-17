Nishikant Kamath Passes Away: Nimrat Kaur, Randeep Hooda Mourn His Demise

Director Nishikant Kamat, known for his movies like Drishyam and Madaari, passed away today, on August , 2020, 17 at the age of 50. The famous director was reportedly admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad in the month of July due to chronic liver disease. The director was undergoing treatment for cirrhosis of the liver after he suffered a relapse and was in critical condition. The majority of fans and Bollywood celebs are taken aback in shock due to Nishikant’s death and have expressed that the actor passed away too soon. Keep reading to know more:

Celebs reaction on Nishikant’s death

Airlift actor Nimrat Kaur took to her Twitter handle to express grief on director’s demise. The actor wrote a heartfelt note. She also gave condolences to his family. Apart from this, Riteish Deshmukh , who starred in Mr Kamat's film Lai Bhaari wrote, "I will miss you my friend Nishikant Kamat. Rest in peace,". Moreover, Randeep Hooda also took to his Twitter handle to share his grief. Bollywood actor Mugdha Godse also took to Twitter to mourn the loss of the talented filmmaker. She wrote:

"Gone too soon RIP #NishikantKamat A Pure Talent

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 deepest condolences to the family..." Take a look at the tweets below:

Really sorry to learn of the untimely passing away of Nishikant Kamat. Heartfealt condolensces and prayers for all his loved ones. — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) August 17, 2020

I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/cqEeLbKJPM — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2020

My equation with Nishikant was not just about Drishyam, a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon.

RIP Nishikant 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 17, 2020

Farewell Nishi!! You lived and died by what you decided you loved more than anything else .. I’m sure you had no regrets about much .. thank you for all the movies, all the fun stories, warmth and smiles #NishikantKamat 🤗 pic.twitter.com/b5RlUSeDBo — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 17, 2020

The official statement from AIG hospital on Nishikant’s death:

“Mr. Nishikant Kamat (50 years, Male) was admitted to AIG Hospitals on July 31 2020 with complains of fever and excessive fatigue. It was diagnosed that he was suffering from Liver Cirrhosis for the past two years. Initially, we started antibiotics and supportive medications upon which Mr. Kamat showed improvement, but his condition soon deteriorated with progressive liver dysfunction and drowsiness. He was immediately shifted to the ICU, where his general condition gradually declined. Since yesterday, he developed respiratory failure and hypotension. Despite maximum efforts from Hepatologists, Gastroenterologists, Pulmonologists and Intensivists, his condition deteriorated eventually leading to multiple organ failure. Today, from afternoon onwards his vital parameters started declining and at 1624 hrs he succumbed to his illness. Our condolences are with his family, friends and fans”.

