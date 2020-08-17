Masaba Gupta's 'Masaba Masaba' Receives Rave Reviews From Bollywood

Ace designer Masaba Gupta and her mother and Bollywood actor Neena Gupta will be seen coming together onscreen for the first time for a Netflix series which is titled Masaba Masaba. This web show has been made for an international OTT platform and is considered as one of the biggest ones in the OTT space. Recently, after the makers released the trailer for the web show, it has been loved by the audience. Keep reading to know more.

Fans loved Masaba Gupta's debut on digital platform

Masaba has been hailed by the fans for being the first woman of colour from India to have a show entirely based and played by her. The trailer of the show was very well-recieved by the audience. Be it the mother-daughter equation of Neena and Masaba Gupta or frequent humour that comes in with the series; many of her fans have said that Masaba has done an effortless transition into acting with her debut web show.

Playing the role of a fictionalised version of herself and showcasing the diverse worlds, Masaba has faced across the fashion industry and family, all will be depicted in the show. Written and directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Ashvini Yardi’s Viniyard Films, the series Masaba Masaba will also have guest appearances from Bollywood actors, like Kiara Advani, Neil Bhoopalam, Mithila Palkar, Farha Khan, Pooja Bedi and many more.

Masaba's friends from Bollywood react to the 'Masaba Masaba' trailer

Many of her friends from the Bollywood were quick enough to appreciate the trailer and the acting skills of the designer Masaba Gupta. Sophie Choudry poured in her love for the trailer. She wrote, “This looks fab.” Apart from this, television actor Smriti Khanna too could not control her excitement for the show and wrote, “OMG OMG OMG.”

Moreover, Masaba Gupta’s one of her BFF Samyukta Nair also showered her love for her on the trailer and wrote, “Fab.” For the uninitiated, the much-awaited Masaba Masaba series will be released exclusively on OTT platform Netflix this August 28, 2020. Take a look at the comments below:

