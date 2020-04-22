Jimmy Neesham Mocks TikTok Again By Comically Comparing It With The Big Bang Theory

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham on Tuesday mocked social media app TikTok again during a Question & Answer session recently after one cricket fan asked him to make a TikTok video on friendship. The idea to make a TikTok video was made by a fan after Jimmy Neesham was asked about his net worth, to which the cricketer replied that his real net worth are the friends one makes along the way.

The real net worth is the friends we make along the way https://t.co/zZZqob45NX — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) April 21, 2020

Also Read: Jimmy Neesham Threatens To Block Fans On Twitter For 'The Big Bang Theory' Recommendations

Jimmy Neesham makes cheeky comment over TikTok video suggestion

Jimmy Neesham has become a fan favourite on social media thanks to his witty tweets and comments on Twitter. The cricketer was involved in Q&A session with fans on Tuesday during which a cricket fan asked Jimmy Neesham to make a friendship video with emotional background music. Jimmy Neesham was quick to make a witty comment saying that he would rather watch The Big Bang Theory than making a TikTok video.

I’d rather watch the Big Bang theory #meta https://t.co/KXZv9E63ch — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) April 21, 2020

During the same session, Jimmy Neesham advised his fans to not suggest him to watch The Big Bang Theory and made it clear that he will block the fans who give him the same suggestion yet again. This is not the first time the Neesham had taken a dig at TikTok. In December last year, one of the Twitter user had asked Neesham if he was active on TikTok. Neesham gave a savage reply to the user by saying that he does not use TikTok because he has self-respect.

Also Read: Jimmy Neesham Calls Experience Of Playing Cricket Behind Closed Doors 'bizarre'

Fans react to Jimmy Neesham's 'The Big Bang Theory' comment

What advice would you like to give to those cricketers who are making tik tok videos in quarantine? 👀 — Pratik (@Prat1k_) April 21, 2020

Oh Christ, don't say things you can't take back ! — WOMBAT-19 (@ashbychrist) April 21, 2020

Also Read: Jimmy Neesham Deletes Tweet On Shutting Down Troll Calling Him Out For 'animal Cruelty'

Jimmy Neesham IPL debut with KXIP on hold

Jimmy Neesham will have to wait in order to make his IPL debut for Kings XI Punjab after the BCCI had decided to suspend the IPL 2020 after the coronavirus lockdown was extended until May 3. The Kiwi all-rounder was signed by KXIP for his base price of ₹50 lakh. The IPL 2020 was originally scheduled to begin from March 29 but due to coronavirus outbreak, the tournament was then postponed until April 15.

Also Read: Jimmy Neesham Ridicules TikTok Users, Says ‘I Have Self-respect’