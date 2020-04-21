Jimmy Neesham Threatens To Block Fans On Twitter For 'The Big Bang Theory' Recommendations

New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham is known for making headlines with his witty remarks on Twitter. Jimmy Neesham also interacts with his fans on various social media platforms. Jimmy Neesham's tweets and comments have left his fans in splits more often than not.

ALSO READ | Kings XI Punjab donate Rs.25 lakh to families of five CRPF Jawans martyred in Pulwama attack

Jimmy Neesham irked by fan's suggestion to watch The Big Bang Theory

Jimmy Neesham was at his wittiest best once again as he advised his followers to not suggest him to watch The Big Bang Theory and made clear that he will block those who do. A Twitter user suggested Jimmy Neesham to watch The Big Bang Theory if he is into geeky stuff. The recommendation didn't sit well with Jimmy Neesham as he lashed out at the Twitter user.

I’ll let it slide this time but just let this be a warning that if anyone else suggests the Big Bang theory to me I will block you. And yes, I’m serious. Miss me with that junk https://t.co/606T7WcP3n — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) April 19, 2020

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 Full match schedule: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Fixtures, match timings and venues

Fans were left baffled with the southpaw's hatred for The Big Bang Theory, which is one of the most popular and longest-running TV shows. That's when another Twitter user asked Jimmy Neesham why he has such hate towards The Big Bang Theory, which ran for 12 super successful seasons. Jimmy Neesham replied saying it was so bad that it caused him physical pain.

It’s so bad that watching it actually causes me physical pain. https://t.co/jyjWDkacGK — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) April 19, 2020

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab become first IPL team to make PM Cares Fund donation

The Big Bang Theory is centred around the lives of socially awkward physicists Leonard Hofstadter and Sheldon Cooper, whose lives take a wild turn when the beautiful and free-spirited Penny moves in next door. The Big Bang Theory starred Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch. It earned 52 Emmy nominations and 10 wins during its run.

ALSO READ | IPL: Who owns Kings XI Punjab? All about the IPL team's 4 owners and its increased brand value

IMAGE COURTESY: JAMES NEESHAM INSTAGRAM