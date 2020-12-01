A Look At Times When Irrfan Khan 'memed' Himself, Check Out

Earlier this year, Irrfan Khan’s death had come as a shock for the world of cinema. His son Babil had later announced that he would pursue a career in acting as well. Babil has now shared an Instagram post which shows one of Irrfan Khan’s memes as well, which Irrfan had made himself. Irrfan Khan has previously recreated many memes that went on to storm social media. Have a look at the several forms in which the late actor had recreated viral memes and Babil's post for his father as well.

When Irrfan Khan ‘memed’ himself

Babil Khan shared an old memory in which Irrfan Khan had ‘memed’ himself. The late actor was known for his sense of humour and the many comic performances in his illustrious career. Babil Khan's Instagram post caption reads, “He memed himself and sent this to me a long time ago”. The post, which shows two different images, has one picture which has the word ‘MAN' written on it, and the other picture which has the word ‘GQ MAN’ written on it. The second picture is from the GQ Award function that the actor had attended.

More of Irrfan Khan's memes

Irrfan Khan had famously recreated several viral memes, which later stormed the internet. While working on a project with AIB, the actor had recreated several memes which includes ‘Gormint aunty’ and many more. The actor even recreated the videos and delivered the comic lines from the viral videos. His recreation of these memes instantly became popular on the internet and was widely used by netizens, perhaps even more than the original memes.

Here, take these templates and meme away! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/xQvQQs6iwz — All India Bakchod (@AllIndiaBakchod) May 17, 2017

Kangana: "K. Jo is the flag-bearer of nepotism."

Me: "Samajh nahi ayaa. My vocab is not great. :("

Kangana: pic.twitter.com/LO4CKOGetd — Imaan Sheikh (@sheikhimaan) May 17, 2017

The news of Irrfan Khan’s death on April 29 earlier this year came as the first of the many shocking news to follow this year. The actor had been battling neuroendocrine tumor for the last few years and was admitted to the hospital for treatment. Irrfan Khan's death came just a few days before his mother’s death and the news of his demise brought an outpouring of tributes from all over the world.

