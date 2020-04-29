Irrfan Khan's Death: Ali Fazal Mourns With An Unusual Post, Asks, "Ab?"

The Indian film fraternity is shattered with the news of Irrfan Khan's death. The actor breathed his last on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital. He was admitted the day before after health complications arose. Bollywood is mourning his untimely and sudden death while condolences are pouring in for the actor's family. However, actor Ali Fazal is at a loss of words and has come with an unusual post about Irrfan Khan's death.

Ali Fazal's unusual post on Irrfan Khan's death

Alia Fazal took to his Instagram account to mourn Irrfan Khan's death. But he did not do it in with a picture of the actor. Instead, Fazal posted a black background tagging the late actor's Instagram account in the picture. Adding a caption to his post, Ali Fazal wrote, "अब ।?".

Also Read: Ekta Kapoor Mourns Irrfan Khan's Death, Says 'Soul Never Dies, Nor Do Legends'

It seems Ali Fazal is at a loss of words on the Irrfan Khan's death. He also seems to question the future of Indian cinema as many after it lost one of its most talented actors. A fan had commented on Fazal's caption of "अब ।?" saying,

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's 'Life Of Pi' Dialogue Goes Viral On Social Media As Fans Bid Him Goodbye

Irrfan Khan was buried at the Versova Kabarastan at around 3 pm. The news of Irrfan Khan's death was confirmed by his team in a statement. It read,

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's Death: Jurassic World Stars Colin Trevorrow, Ava Duvernay Remember The Actor

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's Death: Here's The 'Angrezi Medium' Actor's Last Message To His Fans

Also Read: Irrfan Khan's Death: Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag Lead Cricket World's Tributes

Image credit: Irrfan Khan Instagram, Alia Fazal Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.