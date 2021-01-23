A Look At Varun Dhawan And GF Natasha Dalal's Love Story Ahead Of Their Wedding

Actor Varun Dhawan and longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal are going to tie the knot on January 24, 2021. The wedding will be an intimate ceremony at a beach resort in Alibaug with only 50 family members and friends in presence. Originally, the wedding was to be held last year but the couple decided to postpone the wedding owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Thus, before the couple officially becomes man and wife, let’s have a look at their filmy love story.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's love story

Daughter of Rajesh Dalal and Gauri Dalal, Natasha Dalal is a renowned fashion designer. Completing her school in Mumbai’s Bombay Scottish School, Natasha studied fashion designing from New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology. She returned to Mumbai with a degree in fashion in 2013 and launched her own clothing line Natasha Dalal Label. She expertises in lehengas, gowns and bridal wear. Varun and Natasha have been friends since their school days.

Recently in December 2020, in an interview with Kareena Kapoor Khan on her radio show titled What Women Want, Varun Dhawan talked about his fiancée and revealed that the duo has known each other since sixth grade, but fell in love when they met years later at a music concert. He said that the duo were close friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. Varun revealed that he fell in love with her when they went to Maneckji Cooper and that Natasha rejected him three-four times before they began dating. It was only on the show that Varun also confirmed that the couple is engaged now and that they ‘felt like getting married’.

After Varun Dhawan entered the Bollywood industry, reports about the couple started surfacing that they are dating. However, both of them never confirmed their relationship status publicly. They kept their relationship hidden but the pictures of the couple stepping out for a lunch date or an outing would go viral.

In 2019, Varun posted a picture on his Instagram story featuring himself and fiancee Natasha, confirming that they are dating. In a chat show with renowned producer, Varun opened up about getting married to Natasha. He said that he believes in Natasha having her own individuality even after their marriage and he would be supportive of her whenever she is doing something. He revealed that she has been very supportive of his acting career since the first day.

Image Source: Varun Dhawan's Instagram

