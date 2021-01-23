Who Is Natasha Dalal? Here's Everything About Actor Varun Dhawan's To-be Wife

Natasha Dalal is hitting the headlines as she is soon going to tie the knot with David Dhawan's son and Bollywood actor, Varun Dhawan. Fans may not know that Natasha has studied fashion designing at the Fashion Institute Of Technology in New York. She also has her own label design house- NATASHA DALAL. Here's a quick peek into Natasha's biography.

Natasha Dalal's profession

As per her website, Natasha was given the opportunity to acquire delicate haute couture sewing and draping techniques from expert artists with the first-hand experience in the international fashion industry at the Fashion Institute Of Technology (FIT). More so, the website mentioned that she returned to India in 2013 and launched her own design house. As of today, she designs outfits with exquisite detailing, embroidered laces, delicate beading, featherweight tulle and rich silks.

Natasha Dalal's family

Natasha was born to Rajesh and Gauri Dalal. Information about her siblings is not reported yet. Dalal doesn't have an Instagram account, but she keeps posting her designs on her label's official page. She studied from Mumbai and then jetted off abroad for further education.

Natasha Dalal's age

Natasha Dalal is 32 years old. On her birthday, May 8, Varun took to Instagram and posted a photo with the former from one of their holidays and penned a sweet note which read, "Happy birthday, Nata. I choose you over the UFC." The duo could be seen posing by the beach. However, due to the lookdown in 2020, the duo couldn't celebrate Natasha's birthday together. In another post, he also shared a photo of Natasha with her dog and wrote, "Happy isolation birthday."

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are set to tie the knot on January 24 in Alibaug and the preparations for their private event have already begun. The wedding will be held at the Mansion House in Alibaug and the guests will be following 'No phone policy'. More so, the duo has decided to not allow the paparazzi as well. Varun's family members got papped as they were set to leave for Alibaug. Anjini Dhawan, Anil Dhawan was spotted at the Mazgaon dock recently. More so, the bride-to-be was also spotted with her friends. On January 23, Varun greeted the paps outside his residence.

Natasha Dalal's net worth

As per a report by Woodgram, Natasha Dalal's net worth is $100,000 – $1M USD, which is roughly around Rs 73 lakhs - Rs 7.3 crores. The report further added that the main source of Natasha Dalal’s income comes from singing, acting and sponsorship of different brands. She has also designed many dresses for Bollywood and television celebrities.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

