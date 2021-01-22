Varun Dhawan Snapped Leaving For Alibaug For His Wedding With Natasha Dalal

The rumours about Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding were buzzing all over the internet, it was recently confirmed that they will soon be tying the knot. The couple was recently spotted leaving their residence along with their families, it's reported that they were leaving for the wedding venue. Have a look at where they were spotted.

Varun Dhawan’s wedding preparations in full swing?

These pictures became viral all over the internet in no time when the netizens came to know that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will be getting married soon. In the photos, Varun Dhawan can be seen walking out of his house in a casual look wearing a black pair of track pants and sweatshirt with white coloured sports shoes. He can also be seen wearing a mask while he came out of his house. In the caption, it was stated how Varun Dhawan was all set for his small wedding ceremony in Alibaug and was snapped leaving for the wedding.

According to an article by Pinkvilla, the wedding ceremony will begin tonight with the sangeet ceremony followed by other pre-wedding rituals. Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan’s wedding will take place at a bungalow in Alibaug where the couple will tie the knot on Sunday, January 24, along with their close family members and friends. As per the report, the wedding will take place keeping in mind all the safety measures for COVID-19.

Even Natasha Dalal was spotted leaving her residence simultaneously when Varun Dhawan and his family left.

The fans were pretty thrilled to see this, they took to Instagram and shared how excited they were for Varun Dhawan’s wedding. Have a look at some of the fans’ reactions when they saw the actor leaving for Alibaug to get married.

In these pictures, Natasha Dalal and her family members can be spotted leaving their house and she was seen wearing an off-white jumpsuit with a matching mask and paired a cool bottle green coloured sling with it. Despite all the speculations and rumours, neither the actor and his family nor Natasha and her family have spoken anything about the wedding publicly.

