Varun Dhawan's family, bride-to-be Natasha Dalal all set, head to Alibaug ahead of wedding

A constant question that has been posed to Varun Dhawan over the years has been on his wedding with Natasha Dalal. The actor has always maintained his secrecy on the question, privacy while stepping out with his ladylove and has been prompt to deny reports about his marriage. The speculation has ended now as the couple is now entering wedlock on Sunday and the family departed for the ceremonies on Friday.

READ: Varun Dhawan-Natasha's Wedding To Happen This Weekend, Confirms Pahlaj Nihalani

Varun Dhawan’s family, Natasha Dalal leave for wedding

The Bollywood paparazzi was stationed outside the residences of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal on Friday as they headed for the wedding venue in Alibaug. The media persons managed to click the bride-to-be and her near and dear ones, despite them trying their best to evade the lens by directly getting into the car.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan’s family too were clicked leaving for the ceremonies. The Badlapur star’s father, veteran director David Dhawan, mother Karuna Dhawan, brother Rohit Dhawan, who is also a director, and Rohit’s wife Jaanvi and daughter Niyara were clicked in their cars. It is not clear if Varun was also a part of the multiple cars that left the Dhawan residence.

The nuptials are set to take place at the Mansion House in Alibaug, and paparazzi landed at the venue too, amid organisers giving the final touches to the venue.

READ: Varun Dhawan Builds Back His Stamina With 'Animal Flow' Workout, Netizens React

Though Varun and Natasha or their families have not given an official confirmation about the marriage, the news was confirmed by producer Pahlaj Nihalani in a media interview recently. The wedding is set to be a three-day affair, starting with Mehendi and Sangeet, followed by the wedding and the reception.

Varun and Natasha on professional front

Natasha is a fashion designer by profession and the couple has been friends since childhood, before getting into a relationship in their youth. The duo occasionally makes appearances together, and their rare posts on social media have gone viral.

Varun recently featured in his father's directorial remake Coolie No 1, which reportedly set viewership records on an Over-the-Top platform. He has numerous other films in his kitty, which include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Sriram Raghavan's Ekkis.

READ: Men In Blue Creates History: Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, & Others Salute Team India

READ: Varun Dhawan To Tie The Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Natasha Dalal On Jan 24: Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.