Sonu Sood Opens Up About A Migrant Woman Naming Her New Born Son After Him

Dabangg actor Sonu Sood has been a saviour for migrants during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. The actor recently shared a heartfelt incident where a migrant woman named her newborn son after him. In an interview with a news agency, Sonu Sood also opened up about why it is important to help migrant workers who are stranded during this lockdown.

Sonu Sood opens up about a heartfelt incident

The Coronavirus pandemic has affected daily-wage across the globe. In India, many daily wage and migrant workers have been out of jobs due to the lockdown. This lockdown has led migrant workers to travel back to their hometowns and villages on foot. But during this crisis, actor Sonu Sood has been a big help for these workers.

For the past few days, Sonu Sood has been helping migrant workers stranded in Mumbai to travel back to their hometowns and villages. He has been arranging buses for them. Recently, during a media interaction, Sonu Sood opened up about an incident about a migrant woman naming her newborn son after Sood’s name.

Sonu got in touch with the migrant woman about how their son can have a different surname. The woman then explained to Sonu that Sood will be her son’s middle name. Sonu Sood also revealed that he was deeply touched by this gesture and also called it sweet during the media interaction.

Sonu also opened up about his favourite memory while helping these migrant workers. He revealed that when all the workers boarded the bus, they sang songs and clapped for him as they left for their villages. In another interview with the news agency, Sonu Sood discussed why it is important to help these workers during the lockdown.

He said that he was deeply saddened to see little children walking barefoot. Sonu Sood added these are the people who have built our houses, our offices, and have laid roads. He continued and stated that we should not leave them in this distressful situation. Sonu Sood also stated that expressing grief on social media is not enough, it is very important to take some action.

