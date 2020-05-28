Fan tells Sonu Sood, 'those with name Sonu are considered spoilt', actor has sweet reply

Sonu Sood has been receiving all kinds of responses as he became a ‘trending topic’ for helping migrants and other stranded workers go back home amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Apart from praises from celebrities across fields and viral memes calling him a ‘superhero’, the actor is also being flooded with some quirky requests and messages. The Dabangg actor’s reply to those wanting help to reach a liquor store, salon or reunite with lover had won praises.

READ: Netizen Wants Sonu Sood's Help To Go To Salon, 'Dabangg' Actor Has A Funny Suggestion

There was another unique response that he received recently. A netizen named Sonu wrote to Sonu Sood how his aunt used to always tell him that all boys with the name ‘Sonu’ were ‘very spoilt.’ The Twitter user added that, however, now his mother says, ‘Look what one Sonu has done’ referring to Sonu Sood’s efforts. Sharing the anecdote, the youngster sent his ‘salute’ from ‘Sonu to another.’

In response, the actor shared an interesting anecdote which was funny and heartwarming at the same time. The Happy New Year star said that many had told him the same.

He even recalled being told how ‘Sonu’ could be the name of an actor, so he even contemplated changing his name. However, then he changed his mind and thought, “The name Sonu brought me till here, so it will take me forward too.”

READ:Suresh Raina, Guru Randhawa Hail Sonu Sood On New Video, Others Call Him 'real Life Hero'

Here’s the post

भाई। मुझे भी बोलते थे.. सोनू सूद किसी ऐक्टर का नाम कैसे हो सकता है 😂 कई बार सोचा चेंज करलूँ। फिर सोचा रहने दो। जब सोनू यहाँ तक लाया है। आगे भी ले जाएगा 😂 https://t.co/16RzoGE09f — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2020

Meanwhile, actors, sportspersons, police officers and politicians have hailed Sonu’s feat in helping migrant workers and stranded persons go back home. Starting with the first bus on May 11, the actor has arranged buses on a regular basis, helping people travel to their homes in states like Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala. Pictures and videos of Sonu waving at the delighted persons have also been going viral, even sparking memes.

READ:Vikas Khanna Joins Hands With Sonu Sood, Feeds Migrant Workers On Their Way Back Home

READ:Sonu Sood Moved By Migrants' Gesture Of Naming Their Baby After Him, Adds “I Was Touched”

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.