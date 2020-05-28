Sonu Sood Opens Up About Being The 'next Rajinikanth' Of The Film Industry

Actor Sonu Sood has been making headlines for helping migrants reach their homes by providing adequate transport facilities. The Dabangg actor has also garnered a lot of praise for coming forward to help people in need at this hour of crisis. Despite working tirelessly, Sonu Sood is quite active on social media. During an interaction with fans on Twitter, a user drew a comparison of his stardom with that of the legendary actor Rajinikanth. But, Sonu Sood came up with an epic, yet humble reply for the fan.

Sonu Sood on being the next Rajinikanth of the film industry

Sonu Sood has been quite active on social media, especially Twitter wherein he often interacts with his fans. Recently, during an interaction, a fan asked Sonu Sood if he will soon match the stardom of the Tollywood legend Rajinikanth. The Tweet read: "Is @SonuSood going to be next #rajnikanth of film industry??". Soon after she tweeted to Sood, the Dabangg actor retweeted her question and gave her an epic yet humble response as he wrote, "Will always be a common man" Check out the tweets below:

Is @SonuSood going to be next #rajnikanth of film industry ??



🤔 🤔 🤔 — ɴɪꜱʜᴀ ᴊᴏꜱʜɪ (@__Nishu) May 28, 2020

Will always be a common man 🙏 https://t.co/nrU3hJBuGu — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 28, 2020

Sonu Sood was also recently hailed by Maharashtra Government as the State Governor tweeted him writing, "Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari called up actor, filmstar @SonuSood and complimented him for his dedicated work in facilitating the safe transportation of migrant people from various states to their home states." Later, a grateful Sonu Sood replied to the governer's tweet as he wrote, "Thank u so much sir. Your words inspire me to work harder. Will continue working for the migrant brothers and sisters till we unite them with their families. Honoured". Check it out below:

Thank u so much sir. Your words inspire me to work harder. Will continue working for the migrant brothers and sisters till we unite them with their families 🙏 Honoured. https://t.co/fmZjfCfAqH — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 27, 2020

Meanwhile, after arranging for bus facilities to send hundreds and thousands of migrant workers back home from Mumbai, the actor took his initiative a step further as he recently launched a helpline number. In addition to arranging transportation facilities, he also donated around 1500 PPE kits to healthcare providers across Punjab. Apart from that, Sood also made his Mumbai hotel available for the accommodation of the medical workers.

