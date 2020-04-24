When Filmy Twist Took Place Before Aishwarya Rai & Abhishek Bachchan Got Married In 2007

Bollywood’s stars Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot on April 20, 2007, and have been touted to be one of the power couples in the Hindi cinema industry. The duo recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on April 20. While fans cherished the couple's togetherness, as per reports, one of the most dramatic scenes that took place a night before Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek tied the knot came back to light.

When a twist took place night before Aishwarya & Abhishek's wedding

The beautiful couple has come a long way and their love is going strong even after 13 years. Aishwarya Rai and the Manmarziyaan actor gave birth to Aaradhya in 2011 and their family pictures together are nothing but goals. But as per reports, a bit of a fiasco, took place a night before Aishwarya and Abhishek tied the knot. As per reports, the duo's opulent wedding was set in Prateeksha. While the area was flooded with a media frenzy, just a night ago, a woman named Jhanvi Kapoor grabbed all the eyeballs amid the festivities.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor has asked Abhishek Bachchan to send him scripts that his father Big B rejects

Several reports say that Jhanvi was a model-actor who claimed that Abhishek was already married to her, and also threatened to attempt suicide too. She then accused Aishwarya Rai of stealing a man who is already married to her. Jhanvi later announced that Abhishek and she had got married in the presence of front of some friends. After all the havoc, reports declared that it was all a publicity strunt derived by the model-actor. Moreover, she was a dancer in Abhishek Bachchan's song- Dus Bahane, from his hit movie Dus. Reports claim that Jhanvi was then arrested to create an unwanted ruckus in public.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's unseen wedding pictures, Check out

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's wedding was an epitome of glamour and grace and the memory of the same remains fresh in the hearts of fans. Here's a glimpse of some unseen pictures of the duo's wedding. Check them out.

Also Read | Cong's Abhishek Singhvi condemns Palghar mob lynching incident, calls for strict action

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's unseen wedding pictures:

Also Read | Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's epic replies to 'living with parents' question

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.