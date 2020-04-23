Anil Kapoor Has Asked Abhishek Bachchan To Send Him Scripts That His Father Big B Rejects

Anil Kapoor in a recent interaction with a leading film analyst said that he has asked Abhishek Bachchan to pass on the scripts that his father Amitabh Bachchan refuses to do. Anil Kapoor hopes that this way, he will find scripts to work on.

Anil Kapoor’s idea of getting more scripts

Anil Kapoor revealed in the interaction that he has decided to source roles for himself through his co-workers. He shed some light upon how senior actors like Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor would often recommend each other to film makers, if they felt that the other person would fit in the role well. Anil Kapoor said that keeping this idea in mind, he has asked Abhishek Bachchan to send him the scripts that have been rejected by his father, Amitabh Bachchan. Anil Kapoor revealed that he has also asked Abhishek Bachchan to send the scripts that he rejects.

Anil Kapoor’s fitness mantra

Anil Kapoor recently revealed to his followers what he has been up to amid the ockdown. He uploaded a bunch of pictures of him working out to keep his body and mind fit. He also added encouraging and motivating quotes with most of the pictures. He can be seen talking about how to not lose hope and keep working towards the goal. Have a look at the pictures from his Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Anil Kapoor Instagram

