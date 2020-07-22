AR Rahman Gives Musical Tribute To SSR, Says ‘Dil Bechara' Songs Are In His Memory

The ace music composer and singer A.R. Rahman recently paid a musical tribute to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The musical tribute was shared by A.R. Rahman on his official Twitter account. The tribute features a montage of Dil Bechara's songs. In A.R. Rahman’s musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput he says,

"The music of Dil Bechara will always remain special to all of us. The nine tracks that are composed for the film have a new meaning today, a whole new life. I wish Mukesh Chhabra and everyone who is part of this project my best wishes. May God give us the strength to brave these challenging times. These songs are dedicated in the loving memory of Sushant Singh Rajput".

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans "couldn't Stop Crying" Watching 'Dil Bechara' Musical Tribute

In his tweet, Rahman mentioned that the tribute was available on Disney Plus VIP and Sony Music India. A.R Rahman's Twitter post received about 4.5k likes and about 1k Retweets. Some of the singers who contributed to Dil Bechara’s music album include Sunidhi Chauhan, Hriday Gattani, Mohit Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh, Amitabh Bhattacharya, and Jonita Gandhi. You can check out the Tweet here:

You can check out A.R. Rahman’s tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput here:

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Honoured By A R Rahman, 'Dil Bechara' Team In Musical Tribute | Watch

Dil Bechara's release:

The romantic drama, Dil Bechara will have a direct to digital release on the streaming platform Disney Plus Hotstar. This film will release on the 24th of July, 2020. Dil Bechara's cast members include the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan.

Some of the other cast members include Sahil Vaid, Swastika Mukherjee, Milind Gunaji, and Javed Jaffrey. The film is reportedly based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. You can check out the trailer of Dil Bechara here:

ALSO READ: A.R Rahman Shares Glimpse Of 'Dil Bechara' Musical Tribute To Sushant; Calls It 'special'

Sanjana Sanghi on Dil Bechara:

The Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi has been actively posting about the release of the film. Sanghi also shared A.R. Rahman’s musical tribute in an Instagram post. Several fans have showered their love on Sanjana Sanghi’s Instagram post by liking and commenting on it. You can check out Sanjana Sanghi’s Instagram post here:

ALSO READ: Sahil Vaid Played THIS Important Off Screen Role In 'Dil Bechara', Read More

Promo Image Source: A.R. Rahman and Sanjana Sanghi's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.