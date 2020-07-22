Sushant Singh Rajput's Fans "couldn't Stop Crying" Watching 'Dil Bechara' Musical Tribute

Dil Bechara serves as the last film of Sushant Singh Rajput. Ahead of its release, the makers decided to pay a musical tribute to the late actor. Several artists who are part of Dil Bechara soundtrack are seen in the video as they sang songs and spoke a few words about Sushant. The tribute made many fans emotional. Check out their reactions.

Fans react on 'Dil Bechara' musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

It's hard to control the tears, it's hard to believe. #sushant u'll live with us forever 🌟

Thanks for this beautiful musical tribute to #SushantSinghRajput@arrahman nd the musical team of #DilBechara

— Ipsita Panda (@IpsitaPanda19) July 22, 2020

@sonymusicindia just watched DilBechara A Tribute To Sushant Singh Rajput.I started to watch like "let c what they are doing now for SSR" But after watching it I couldn't stop crying myself..Those words of Amitabh Bhattacharya for @itsSSR made me cry..SSR's smile made me cry..(1)

What a beautiful tribute to #SushantSinghRajput by all time great Rehman Sahab & all other extremely talented artist of our country.❤️#DilBechara

The best thing is out now! A Musical Tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput just touched my heart! Thank you @arrahman @shreyaghoshal & all for making this precious song. This film & it's album will always remain so close to my heart! #DilBechara ❤

I’m a crying mess right now.😭💔



I'm a crying mess right now.😭💔

Go and watch the beautiful musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput!

Jst watched #DilBechara musical tribute...

I stopped halfway....i couldn't stop crying😭😭😭😭

Jst watched #DilBechara musical tribute...

I stopped halfway....i couldn't stop crying😭😭😭😭

God pls bless him with another life#SushantSinghRajput

Dil Bechara – A musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

The makers of the upcoming film released Dil Bechara – A musical tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. The 13:26 long video has AR Rahman, Shreya Ghoshal, Mohit Chauhan, Shashaa Tirupati, Hriday Gattani, Jonita Gandhi and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya as the narrator. The video starts with the narration from Amitabh. AR Rahman performs Dil Bechara Title track from Chennai with his son AR Ameen, daughter Raheema Rahman and Hiral Viradia.

Sunidhi Chauhan appears next and performed Maskhari song with Hriday Gattani, both from Mumbai at their respective places. Sunidhi said that she thinks the song joins Sushant’s reel and real-life personality. She stated that it is a glimpse of his off-screen playful and mischief self.

Mohit Chauhan is seen next in the video. He mentioned that Sushant Singh Rajput had a keen interest in space and stars, he had a telescope from which he used to see them. Mohit stated that the late actor also bought a plot on the moon and dedicated the track to Sushant’s passion for astronomy. Mohit Chauhan performed Taare Ginn from New Delhi along with Shreya Ghoshal from Mumbai.

Khulke Jeena Ka singer Shashaa Tirupati appears next saying that the track celebrates small moments of life in which gives it a meaning. Shashaa performed Khulke Jeena Ka from Vancouver, Canada. Arijit Singh also sang the song but he was missing from the video.

Jonita Gandhi is next seen in the video. She says that even though Sushant Singh Rajput is not here physically, he will be with everyone through his work and in everyone’s memory. Jonita performed Main Tumhara from Toronto, Canada. AR Rahman played the piano from Chennai with Hriday Gattani as the co-singer and Naveen Kumar as the flautist, both from Mumbai.

Amitabh Bhattacharya appears at the end of the video. He has penned down the lyrics of all the tracks in Dil Bechara album. Amitabh narrated a poem from Mumbai. Behind-the-scenes of Sushant Singh Rajput from the movie are also given in the video. The musical tribute ends with “Sushant Singh Rajput 21/01/1986 – Forever” message. Check out the video below.

Dil Bechara is helmed by Mukesh Chhabra in his directorial debut. It also features Sanjana Sanghi in her lead debut role and Saif Ali Khan. The movie is scheduled to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 24, 2020, for subscribers and even for non-subscribers of the platform.

