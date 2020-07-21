Sahil Vaid Played THIS Important Off Screen Role In 'Dil Bechara', Read More

Sahil Vaid is a well-known actor who has worked in several films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and Bank Chor. Now he will be seen in the film Dil Bechara where he plays the role of JP. It was recently revealed that Sahil Vaid is a skilled filmmaker and worked as an Assistant Director of the film Dil Bechara in addition to acting in the movie. Read here to know more about it.

​​​​Sahil Vaid on Dil Bechara

In the statement given to media, Sahil Vaid fondly remembered how the whole cast and crew created Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie. He spoke about the numerous memories attached to the film which he said will forever stay fresh in his mind.

Sahil Vaid said, “JP will always be one of the most loved characters that I have portrayed to date. Dil Bechara is a special movie for me due to multiple reasons. The camaraderie that I fostered with the core team including Sushant, Mukesh, and Sanjana is something that cannot be described in words".

Sahil Vaid then added, "One other reason would be that I got a chance to portray the role of an AD in the film for a day along with acting. With my qualifications in filmmaking, this wonderful one day experience helped me implement my skills taking me down a memory lane. Surprisingly, I was also a translater/ communicator for veteran actor Subbalakshmi ma'am who portrays the role of Manny's Nani in the film. Since she speaks only Tamil I was the one communicating with her for the scenes on behalf of the crew. It wasn’t a planned move but an opportunity presented itself and I couldn’t let go of it so I took the clapboard and gave the clapper boy chutti for a day."

Dil Bechara is a romantic movie which is a remake of the Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars and stars late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Singh, Sahil Vaid, and others. This film has very special meaning for moviegoers as it is the last time fans will see Sushant Singh Rajput on the screen.

Dil Bechara is one of the most awaited films of 2020 and is set for a digital release. After watching the trailer of the film, fans are waiting to watch the trio of Manny, Kizzie & JP spread their magic amongst cinema lovers with Dil Bechara.

