AR Rahman Promises Fan To Release Incomplete Song 'Never Say Goodbye' From 'Dil Bechara'

A. R Rahman is a popular music composer who predominantly works in the Hindi as well as Tamil and Telugu film industry. He has composed more than a hundred songs throughout his career. His latest work is the beautiful soundtrack for Sushant Singh Rajput's film Dil Bechara.

Out of all the songs from his soundtrack the title song of Dil Bechara and Taare Ginn gained immense popularity. However, an incomplete song Never Say Goodbye which played in the film caught one of A. R Rahman's fan's attention. He asked the music maestro to release the song.

A. R Rahman promises fan to release an incomplete song from 'Dil Bechara'

Will do 👍you noticed an unreleased song😊 https://t.co/2GMtj8j0OD — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) July 25, 2020

The micro-blogging site Twitter is one of the best ways for a fan to connect to the artist they adore. On the other hand, celebrities also tend to reply to their fans, sometimes. Similarly, music composer A. R Rahman received a request from one of his fans. The fan-requested the music composer to release an incomplete Never Say Goodbye song from the film.

Surprisingly, A. R Rahman replied to the fan and said that he will complete and release the song soon. He was also happy that the fan notice and unreleased song.

Many of A. R Rahman's fans also tweeted to him and praised him for the songs. Some of his fans also said that the track of Dil Bechara was "Unbelievably beautiful".

The songs were penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Apart from composing the entire soundtrack, A. R Rahman also sang the songs Dil Bechara and Friendzone from the film. The music critics praised orchestration, duet collaborations and harmonies of the songs from the film.

About the film

The film Dil Bechara starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead roles. The film is an adaptation of John Green's award-winning novel Fault in our stars. The book was also adapted and turned into a Hollywood film which starred Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort. Dil Bechara follows the story of a girl battling from cancer and a boy who's a cancer survivor. The film released on an OTT platform on July 24, 2020.

