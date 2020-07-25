Unbelievable Record Set By Dil Bechara! Sushant's Film Gets 10/10 IMBD Rating; See Here

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara has been one of the most awaited ones. The movie released on Disney+ Hotstar at 7:30 pm on Friday, July 24. However, within hours of its release, Dil Bechara swiftly climbed the rating charts of IMDb. Now, after approximately 3 hours, Sushant's movie stands at an IMDb rating of 10/10. Here's what it is about.

Dil Bechara's IMDb rating is a perfect 10

Based on over 1048 ratings so far, Dil Bechara swiftly gained a 10/10 review on IMDb making it the first movie to do so ever. Elated fans shared their views on social media simultaneously while streaming the movie on OTT platforms. Some seemed to have enjoyed watching Sushant Singh Rajput make his last entry in a film. Others seemed overwhelmed by the special tribute of the filmmakers for the late actor.

Image credit: IMDb

Here are some of the reactions on Dil Bechara getting 10/10 IMDb rating

I had already read the John's book and Josh's movie 4yrs ago so I hv already knew that what's going to happen but still #DilBechara feels like it's different fabulous work team #DilBechara you have done a great job



10/10 on #IMDb

Record breaking.Never ever happened to any movie. pic.twitter.com/9ChdXR2s6Q — Srwaprit Singh Hoda (@SrwapritH) July 24, 2020

Dil Bechara was already trending as fans took to various social media platforms to celebrate the memory of Sushant Singh Rajput on Dil Bechara's release day. Devasted fans hoped to make the movie one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The trailer had already broken records becoming the most-liked video on YouTube, even breaking the record of Avengers: Endgame.

Watch the Dil Bechara trailer here:

Dil Bechara is an official Bollywood remake of the Hollywood movie, The Fault In Our Stars. This, in turn, is based on a novel of the same name by John Green. The story revolves around two terminally ill youngsters who understand loss and pain at such a young age. The ominous beginning of Dil Bechara's trailer says it all that this love story will be far from a happy one. However, in the short period of time, they manage to have a whirlwind romance which also lands them up on the streets of Paris.

Dil Bechara stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi as the two star-crossed lovers, Manny and Kizzie Basu respectively. The movie also stars Swastika Mukherjee, Saswata Chatterjee and Saif Ali Khan in important roles. Dil Bechara is helmed by debut director Mukesh Chhabra and bankrolled by Fox Star Studios. The music has been composed by AR Rahman.

Image credit: Mukesh Chhabra Instagram, IMDb

