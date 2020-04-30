Rishi Kapoor's Funeral And Bollywood In Mourning, Here's All Of Today's Stories

Today, on April 30, 2020, India lost one of its greatest actors, Rishi Kapoor. The beloved legend lost his two-year battle against cancer and passed away today morning at 8:45 AM. Rishi Kapoor was a highly respected and adored figure in the Bollywood film industry, and several celebs attended his funeral to pay their last respects. Here is today's recap of how Bollywood mourned for Rishi Kapoor after his passing.

Rishi Kapoor's family grieves at his funeral

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor's Death: Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Katrina Kaif Share Fond Memories

Rishi Kapoor's funeral was attended by several high profile celebrities. His close family was also present at the funeral home. In pictures shared online, Ranbir Kapoor is silently mourning for his father, while Alia Bhatt is seen consoling Rishi Kapoor's wife, Neetu Kapoor. Here are some images from Rishi Kapoor's funeral.

Rishi Kapoor Expressed His Only Wish For Son Ranbir Kapoor Before He Died

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor's Funeral: Alia Bhatt Consoles An Emotional Neetu; Ranbir Stands Still

Back in 2018, Rishi Kapoor revealed his only wish before he died. In an interview with a leading daily, Rishi Kapoor stated that his only wish was to see his son, Ranbir Kapoor, get married. Ranbir was already 35 at that time and Rishi Kapoor revealed that he would accept any partner that his son chose.

Bollywood celebs pay tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Several Bollywood celebs took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary actor. Anil Kapoor remembered his friendship with Rishi Kapoor in his tribute and thanked the late actor for his unending love. Dharmendra revealed that Rishi Kapoor was like a son to him and that he was shattered to hear about his death. Here are some celebs who mourned Rishi Kapoor's passing on social media.

सदमे के बाद सदमा, रिशी भी चला गया ..He fought a brave battle against cancer.

He was like son to me.I am extremely sad and shattered.Pray for his family 🙏🏻#RishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/jKCD8sYioC — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) April 30, 2020

Why Rishi Kapoor was known as 'Chintu'

Also Read | Rishi Kapoor's Death Leaves Veteran Actor Dharmendra 'extremely Sad And Shattered'

In a 2013 interview with a leading daily, Rishi Kapoor opened up about his popular nickname, 'Chintu'. Rishi Kapoor mentioned that this nickname was created by, Randhir Kapoor, his elder brother. Though the name started off as household teasing, this nickname soon became synonymous with Rishi Kapoor in Bollywood as well. In the interview, Rishi Kapoor revealed that he initially hated the nickname, but eventually learned to live with it.

A message from Rishi Kapoor family

While Rishi Kapoor's death was a shock to all his fans, it was especially painful for his close friends and family. Rishi Kapoor had been suffering from cancer for nearly two years, and he would constantly be admitted into hospitals. After his sudden and unexpected death, Rishi Kapoor's family shared a heartwarming message for all his fans.

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last. He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears. In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.

Also Read | WATCH: Rishi Kapoor speaks to Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants To Know

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.