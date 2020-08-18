Vikas Khanna Dedicates Meal No. 27 Million To Needy People At The Golden Temple

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna has been in the news ever since the lockdown has been imposed in India. While in Manhattan, the celebrity chef has been feeding millions of people back home with his Feed India campaign during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the wake of same, the chef recently took to his Twitter handle to share some good news with his fans. Vikas shared a picture of himself with his mother and family from his visit to the Golden Temple.

ALSO READ: Vikas Khanna On Kamala Harris: 'never Thought I'd see A US-Indian On Presidential Ticket'

Vikas Khanna’s achievement of providing 27 millionth meal

Vikas Khanna, on Monday, shared an adorable post of himself along with his parents. The chef can be seen paying a visit to The Golden Temple. With the post, he also shared the news of providing a meal to 27 million people. He also stated that the Golden Temple is a place from where he, his roots and his heritage belong. Have a look at Vikas Khanna’s post:

27 Millionth Meal Dedicated to my HOME.

The place where I belong, my roots and my heritage.

Sri Harmandir Sahib ji. The Golden Temple.

❤️ pic.twitter.com/2xvITtlmpx — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) August 17, 2020

Fan reactions on Vikas Khanna’s kind gesture

As soon as the chef shared the news of his achievement, fans and celebrities started commenting on his post. One of the users wrote that the chef has been fantastic, especially during the period of crisis and pandemic. While others wrote that they have never seen a man working selflessly and tirelessly for others. Many users also congratulated Vikas Khanna for providing 27 million meals among needy people. Have a look at some of the fan comments below.

ALSO READ: Vikas Khanna Shares Heartwarming Video Of His Mom Taking The First Step In His Restaurants

I have never seen a man working so selflessly,tirelessly.. working day & night towards humanity, without any hesitation☺You are far away from us ,all through ph calls, emails u r doing an amazing jobs👍👏God bless u & ur family abundantly.I pray for ur good health & wellness❤🙏 — ARPITA DAS (@ARPITAD68273884) August 17, 2020

You have been amazing especially in the time of crisis and pandemic. You have shown the world that, if you are willing to do something good then nothing can stop you and hence you proved it by your selfless service for the mankind. Much love and respect to you and your family ❤️ — Hasan Nadeem (@hasans645) August 18, 2020

Congratulations for your incredible effort for providing 27 millions of meal among the needy people. May God shower blessings of happiness and peace upon you and your family 🙏 — Pronati Acharya (@PronatiAcharya) August 17, 2020

Apart from this, chef Vikas Khanna earlier also arranged a massive food drive from his home in Manhattan, New York, amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The chef told PTI at the start of this month that he was planning on distributing ration and essential things to street vendors who were majorly affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Khanna in an interview with PTI said, “We are securing ration and are planning about 10 million meals around the country for street vendors, who actually hold the true heritage of Indian food in their hands”.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: 'Agga Bai Sasubai' Written Update Aug 12: Abhijit Learns About Soham's Truth

ALSO READ: 'Kundali Bhagya' New Promo Shows Karan Hugging Preeta As A Lamp Hits Him In The Back

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.