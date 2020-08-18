Katrina Kaif Shares Breezy Photos, R. M. Drake Quips 'You Are Our Rainbow'

Apart from doing household chores and indulging in fun banter with her friends from Bollywood, actor Katrina Kaif is making most of her quarantine time by sharing adorable pictures of herself on social media. Recently, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor treated her fans to a gorgeous picture.

Katrina Kaif shares an adorable photo on social media

Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle and shared a few images she can be seen donning a casual look while looking at the camera and playing with her locks. Several fans of Katrina were quick enough to pour in their love for the actor with heart emoticons while others praised her beauty in the picture. The actor also added a meaningful caption with her candid photos, asking her fans to be 'a rainbow in someone else's cloud'. Take a look at Katrina Kaif's Instagram post here:

Fan reactions on Katrina’s post

Robert M. Drake; a well known American author, was also mesmerised by her photos. The author commented, “You are so special. We love you!! You are our rainbow!”. Apart from him, hair artist Amit Thakur also commented on her post and wrote, “Nice Hair”. Apart from celebs, one of the users also tagged her as the most beautiful woman in Bollywood. Another fan of the star appreciated her looks in the picture. In comparison, a third user expressed his happiness of seeing a post by the actor after a long time. Another user chimed in and called her “cutie.”

What's next for Katrina Kaif?

Katrina Kaif was last seen in the film Bharat alongside Salman Khan. The actor will now feature in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The duo will also reportedly recreate Tip Tip Barsa Paani song from film Mohra (1994) in their next. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty. The release of the movie has been postponed due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. The film has Gulshan Grover, Abhimanyu Singh, Niharica Raizada, Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Nikitin Dheer, Vivan Bhatena, and Javed Jaffrey.

Reportedly, Singham actor Ajay Devgn and Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh will reprise their roles of Singham and Simmba from the franchise's previous films. Apart from this, Katrina Kaif is also reported to be working with Dhadak actor Ishaan Khatter and Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot. However, an official announcement regarding this is still to be made by the makers.

