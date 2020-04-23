A Sneak Peek Into Salman Khan’s Panvel Farmhouse; See Pics Inside

Salman Khan took off to his farmhouse in Panvel when the lockdown was announced and has been spending his time there. However, he is not alone during the lockdown period at his farmhouse. The actor is also accompanied by his friends, Jacqueline Fernandez, Waluscha De Sousa and rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. They have been uploading several pictures of their stay at the plush farmhouse on social media giving fans an idea of what the farmhouse looks like.

A sneak peek into Salman Khan’s farmhouse

From horse rides to outdoor workouts, Salman Khan’s farmhouse has it all. Salman has named the house after his most-loved sister, Arpita Khan. If you want to know what Salman Khan’s farmhouse looks like, here it is.

Jacqueline Fernandez has been sharing various pictures and videos of her in the lockdown period. Her outdoor workouts have been giving fans goals. The idea of being surrounded by lush greenery while you indulge your body in some yoga is surreal. The actor recently also shared pictures from her horse riding sessions.

Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend, Iulia Vantur has also been sharing several candid pictures of herself immersed in nature. She also took a horse riding session recently and even shared a video. Iulia Vantur also shared a special Easter message for her fans back in Romania that gave us a peek into Salman Khan’s farmhouse pool.

Waluscha De Sousa is having a gala time inside the plush farmhouse as well. She has been keeping up with the fitness schedule and even sharing various pictures of the same. She also shared a picture of herself crying among the hills.

