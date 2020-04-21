Iulia Vantur Gets Bombarded With Questions On Salman Khan, Fans Ask 'Salman Still With U?'

Iulia Vatnur recently went Live on Instagram. This live session led fans to ask several questions about Salman Khan. Last time when Iulia went Live on Instagram, Salman Khan by mistake made an appearance during the session. He seemed to be unaware of Iulia’s live session. His appearance took fans by surprise and added more fuel to their age-old dating rumours.

Fans ask Iulia about Salman during Insta Live

The Coronavirus pandemic led to a nationwide lockdown. Before the lockdown could start, Salman Khan took his entire family to his Panvel farmhouse. During this lockdown, he has been spending quality time with his family and also spreading awareness regarding Coronavirus. According to a media portal’s report, Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur is also present at the farmhouse. Jacqueline Fernandez is also rumoured to be staying with Salman's family in Panvel.

Fans first got a slight confirmation about this report when Salman Khan made an accidental appearance on Iulia Vantur’s Instagram Live session. Now, Iulia Vantur went live on Instagram for the second time amidst the lockdown. During this lockdown, fans continuously asked Iulia about Salman. Watch this video of Salman Khan accidentally interrupting Iulia Vantur's Instagram live session here.

Fans constantly asked her questions like, “You are in Panvel right?”, “Salman still with u?” and many other such questions. Although these questions kept popping, Iulia did not comment on them. For those of you who are not aware of this, Salman Khan and Iulia Vantur have been rumoured to be dating for quite some time now. But both have them stayed mum about their relationship status to date.

