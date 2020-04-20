Salman Khan Talks About His New Independent Song 'Pyaar Karona'

The whole world is battling against deadly Coronavirus. India is also under a lockdown till May 3, 2020, to stop the spread of the virus in India. Recently, Bollywood star Salman Khan released his first independent song on YouTube.

Salman Khan dropped his song Pyaar Karona in a bid to inspire people amid the current Coronavirus pandemic situation around the world and in India. The song is made using minimal resources and is penned down by Salman Khan and Hussain Dalal. In a recent interview to a leading daily, the actor opened up about the idea behind his new song Pyaar Karona.

Also Read | Salman Khan Urges For Self-love In New Song 'Pyaar Karona', Advises Caution In Crisis

In the interview, he was asked about the thought behind making Pyaar Karona. Salman Khan is currently in his Panvel farmhouse. Salman Khan himself has penned down the lyrics of the song with Hussain Dalal. He replied to the question by saying that the lyrics of this song express exactly what he wants to tell the world during the current situation. Salman Khan has given the message with lyrics, Pyaar Karona, Madad Karona, Sabr Rakhona (Love everyone, Help everyone and be patient).

Also Read | Salman Khan To Recite Poetry In Satish Kaushik's Film 'Kaagaz'

Talking about the idea of the song, Salman Khan said that they just came here for two days but they had to extend their stay as the lockdown was imposed in Maharashtra and India.

Speaking about making the song Pyaar Karona, he said that this was the thing to could do as they couldn’t shoot a movie despite so many people being present in the house. Salman Khan and the whole team decided to make a song with the minimal equipment that they had with them like the phone cameras. He also said that he has sung the song in his Panvel farmhouse and also edited the video there. The music of the song is composed by Sajid-Wajid in Mumbai.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Stunning Monochrome Shots That You Should Not Miss

Also Read | Pooja Hegde Opens Up About Working With Salman Khan In 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Salman Khan also revealed that almost everyone present in his farmhouse has contributed to making the song Pyaar Karona. He further said that there are two more songs that he wants to release. He also revealed that he has penned the lyrics of those two songs too.

You can listen to song here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.