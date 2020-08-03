Anil Kapoor's Kids Rhea & Harsh Give A Tour Of Their Lavish Bungalow In Mumbai; Watch

On August 2, Kapoor siblings, Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan, shared a video post on their social media wall and opened the doors of their home for their Instagram followers. Rhea and Harsh Varrdhan also talked about what makes their favourite rooms and corners of the house special while shared a few memories from their childhood. They also opened up and shared anecdotes about their bond with elder sister Sonam Kapoor.

Interior of Anil Kapoor's Mumbai bungalow

The video started with a glimpse of the Kapoors' informal living room or den, where the entire family hangs out. Then it shifted to show a glimpse of Harsh and dad Anil Kapoor's favourite reading spot. As the video progressed further, Harsh Varrdhan gave a sneak peek into his bedroom, which has a special cupboard dedicated to his sneaker obsession.

Right across his room is Rhea's Kapoor's bedroom, which she calls 'sanctum'. In the video, Harsh Varrdhan introduced the "multipurpose" room he has created with a huge screen, a couch, and a wall full of movie collections. Later, Rhea showed her walk-in closet cum dressing room where the Kapoor siblings dress up and have their photoshoots.

While sharing the video, Rhea wrote an emotional note, which read, "Growing up with siblings is one of the greatest blessings in life. They are our first best friends and the foes we can't live without. The most beautiful aspect of the sibling relation, however, is that no matter how old you grow, how distant you stay, and how busy or stressed you are, even the thought of being with your sibling(s) in the safety of your house takes all the stress away. It is one of the most refreshing and overwhelming feelings. The same is the bond that I have shared with my siblings all through my life. We have been together, from being partners in crime to pillars of strength for each other. (sic)"

Take a tour of Anil Kapoor's Mumbai home

Rhea's post garnered more than 235k views within a day (and is still counting). As soon as it grabbed the attention of sister Sonam Kapoor, she showered love and left a heart emoticon in the comments section. Meanwhile, many other Instagram users praised the interior of Anil Kapoor's Mumbai bungalow.

