Anil Kapoor's 'Malang', 'Ram Lakhan', Other Films Where He Donned Cop Avatar

The Bollywood evergreen star Anil Kapoor has not only ruled the heart of his fans but also successfully garnered appreciation from several critics as well. Over a career span of 41 years, the actor has been featured in at least 122 films. Anil Kapoor's notable blockbusters include Ram Lakhan, Mr India, Nayak, Race, Slumdog Millionaire, Welcome, No Entry and many more. Here are Anil Kapoor's movies where he portrayed a cop, check out the list.

Malang

Malang was Anil Kapoor's latest film where he was featured as a cop. Here, the actor's character is a pretty dark one that he has not played before. Malang chronicles the story of Advait and Sara, as they encounter life, heartbreaks, and adventures. Helmed by Mohit Suri, the film stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Disha Patani in the leading roles, Malang also stars Amruta Khanvillkar and Kunal Kemmu in prominent roles. The romantic and action thriller film has a worldwide gross collection of ₹84.50 crores.

Race

In the first installments of Race franchise, Anil Kapoor played a cop. It stars Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Katrina Kaif and Bipasha Basu in lead roles. The action thriller was a super hit film and further went on to have two sequels, Race 2 in 2013 and Race 3 in 2018. Race rose to major box-office success, grossing a total of ₹103.45 crores worldwide.

Ram Lakhan

In 1989, Anil Kapoor played a cop in Subhash Ghai’s Ram Lakhan. The crime drama also features Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Dimple Kapadia, Amrish Puri, Raakhee and Anupam Kher. The plot of the film revolves around the story of two brothers who part ways due to their ideological differences, but how they come to each other's rescue as the story unfolds. Anil Kapoor's portrayal as Lakhan was much loved by viewers and is considered to be one of his best performances to date.

Shootout at Wadala

Shootout at Wadala is an action crime thriller that features Mumbai Police's climactic encounter with gangster Manya Surve, who was shot dead. The film is loosely based on Dongri to Dubai: Six Decades of The Mumbai Mafia by Hussain Zaidi. The film features John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Tusshar Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee and Sonu Sood in lead roles. It is the second installment of Shootout series, Shootout at Lokhandwala being the first.

