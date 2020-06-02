Only Alia Bhatt's True Fan Will Know The Name Of Her Maternal Grandmother

Born to Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt is the youngest daughter of the Bhatt family. While father Mahesh is of Gujarati origin, Alia Bhatt's maternal side drives from Kashmiri Pandit and German ancestry. Following her German family, Alia Bhatt has a maternal grandmother, Gertrude Hoelzer.

Alia Bhatt was born in Mumbai, in the year 1993. Her father Mahesh Bhatt is a Bollywood filmmaker and her mother Soni Razdan is an actor. The Gully Boy actor has an older sister Shaheen Bhatt and two half-siblings, Pooja and Rahul Bhatt. Actor Emraan Hashmi and director Mohit Suri are her paternal cousins.

Talking about Alia Bhatt's father, Mahesh Bhatt's family, he has an extended family with several of them working in the industry. The director was born to Nanabhai Bhatt and Shirin Mohammad Ali. While his father was a Hindu Nagar Brahmin, his mother was a Gujarati Muslim. Mahesh Bhatt has one sibling, Mukesh Bhatt, also a fellow filmmaker and producer. Mahesh Bhatt was first married to Kiran and had two kids, Pooja Bhatt and Rahul Bhatt. Later, he fell in love with Soni Razdan and married her. Now, Mahesh and Soni have two daughters Alia and Shaheen.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan, a Kashmiri Pandit and German, was born in Birmingham, UK. She was born to Gertrude Hoelzer, a German woman, and Narendra Nath Razdan, a Kashmiri Pandit. Soni Razdan married film director Mahesh Bhatt on April 20, 1986. She started her career in English theatre with John Fowler's The Collector and her Hindi stage career with Bund Darvaze, Satyadev Dubey's adaptation of Jean Paul Sartre's No Exit. While Soni gave birth to Shaheen on November 28, 1988, Alia Bhatt was born on March 15, 1993.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Kalank. The flick showed how six individuals from different families who experience the sufferings of love, betrayal, revenge and depression. For her upcomers, the Gully Boy actor has many films in her kitty. Namely, Gangubai Kathiawad, Sadak 2, RRR, Brahmastra, and Takht. Amid lockdown, the films' shoot has been stopped completely, which might just push their releases a bit further.

