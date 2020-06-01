Did You Know Alia Bhatt Is Not Only A Talented Actor & Singer But Also A Charcoal Painter?

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has left many amazed with her performances since her debut. The actor who is also known for her singing and beautiful voice is also an ace charcoal painting. Long back, the Raazi actor revealed her attempt to pursue the art form. Keep reading to know further:

I was an average painter: Alia Bhatt

Back in the year 2018, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor Alia Bhatt revealed that she had attempted to pursue charcoal painting once and had even joined some classes. She said that she was an average painter in school and had tried her hand in art. She used to take courses and had done several charcoal paintings.

Eventually, Alia Bhatt got it better, but she didn’t pursue it any further. But her pictures, according to her, were decent. While attending an event organised by her friend Tapan Modi, she said that that there is one universal language and that is art.

Long back, Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor also shared a picture of her first charcoal painting. The painting shows a beautiful picture of a lady. For the image, the actor used black and white combination, while for background, she opted to have a mix-match combination of purple shades. As soon as the actor shared the picture on social media, her followers started posting comments with heart emojis. Take a look at fan reactions:

Times when Alia Bhatt showcased her singing talent

Apart from her acting skills and her interest in charcoal painting, Alia Bhatt is also known for her melodious voice. The actor has lent her beautiful voice to many songs including the romantic number Samjhawan from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Alia Bhatt and Diljeet Dosanjh have also sung a duet together, Ik Kudi, from the film Udta Punjab.

Apart from this, she has also sung Sooha Saha for her film with Randeep Hooda, Highway. The actor has given her voice to the beautiful song Humsafar from the film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which also features Varun Dhawan in the lead role, and Love You Zindagi mix-tape for the film Dear Zindagi. Below are the fan reactions to Alia's various singles from different movies.

