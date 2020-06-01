Alia Bhatt's Films That Showcased A Strong Father-daughter Bond; See List

Cinema, which mirrors society, has often immortalised the beautiful and strong bond shared between a daughter and her father. Usually stern and dictatorial, to one who is his daughter’s best friend, the Hindi film industry has time and again beautifully etched the relationship between a father and his daughter. Check out a few movies of Alia Bhatt that have beautifully showcased a strong father-daughter bond.

ALSO READ: When Alia Bhatt's Photos Were Clicked By Her Favourite Photographer, Ranbir Kapoor

Shaandaaar

Shaandaar is a rom-com movie released in the year 2015. The plot of the movie revolves around a destination wedding which is happening in London. The marriage is more of an alliance so that power is expanded for both families. Vikas Bahl also contributed to the story of the film. The film features actors like Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. Also as per reports, Shaandaar was India’s first destination wedding film. The film portrays a strong bond between Alia and Pankaj Kapur’s characters. Alia plays the role of Alia Arora, an orphan who is later adopted by Bipin Arora (Pankaj Kapur). No one loves Alia, who is also an insomniac, but her father loves her unconditionally.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt's Challenging Behind-the-scenes Moments From 'Student Of The Year'

Gully Boy

Gully Boy is a musical drama film directed by Zoya Akhtar. The movie is jointly produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar under the banners of Tiger Baby Films and Excel Entertainment productions. Along with Ranveer Singh, the film also stars Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles. The movie is inspired by the lives of the Indian street rappers Naezy and Divine. Apart from this, the film also shows the lovable bond of Alia and her father, played by Ikhlaque Khan as Nasir Firdausi. The film portrays how the daughter is being supported by her father in every situation.

ALSO READ: Soni Razdan Praises Alia Bhatt's 'Harry Potter At Home', Calls It 'unbelievably Cool'

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

In the movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Alia Bhatt portrays the role of Kavya Singh, and Varun Dhawan is seen as Humpty Sharma. The film is a story of Kavya who is getting married to an NRI, and all that she wants is an expensive wedding outfit for her wedding day. After falling in love with Humpty, she realises that there is no chance her father will accept their marriage. The film shows how a daughter easily agrees to give up her love for her father’s happiness. But, when the father learns the truth about it, he later agrees to Alia and Varun’s wedding.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt Happy To Be Part Of 'Harry Potter At Home', Reads Out Chapter Eight For Fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.