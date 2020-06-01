Katrina Kaif Or Alia Bhatt: Who Wore Manish Malhotra's Palazzo Saree Better?

As the lockdown continues due to the outbreak break of COVID-19 in the country, not only do we miss stepping out of the house but also spotting fashion faceoffs between celebs. While we were reminiscing some of the best fashion face-off of the recent past, we stumbled upon this flattering one between two popular Bollywood divas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Both opted for the same designer palazzo saree but in different shades.

Bollywood superstars Kat and Alia, who also share a close bond with each other, are two best-dressed celebs in tinsel town. The two gorgeous ladies were in a for fashion faceoff when both opted for designer Manish Malhotra palazzo saree on different occasion. Let's take a look at some pictures and decide who wore the Manish Malhotra saree better.

Who wore Manish Malhotra Palazo Saree Better?

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif stepped out in style for Umang 2019. The Raajneeti actor donned a voguish bright red palazzo saree by Manish Malhotra at the event. Katrina Kaif looked drop-dead gorgeous in this red-saree by the celebrated designer. Katrina kept her overall look very classic. With her statement straight hair and gorgeous dewy makeup, Kat aced this palazzo saree look.

Katrina Kaif complemented her ravishing red saree with chunky jewellery. She wore a majestic neckpiece with kundan drops and a matching ring. Her coral lips and heavy lashes accentuated Katrina Kaif's overall look very flatteringly. But what really upped her fashion game is the embroidered blouse of the palazzo saree by Manish.

Alia Bhatt

On the occasion of Alia Bhatt's best friend Devika Advani's wedding last year, the Raazi actor wore this electric blue palazzo saree by Maish Malhotra. Alia looked supremely elegant and graceful in this outlandish yet ethereal attire. What added a lot of panache to Alia's saree look was her modern jewellery. Similar to Katrina Kaif, Alia also wore a captivating neckpiece to accentuate her saree. She also added a beautiful maang tikka for that extra touch.

Alia's makeup was very fresh with lots of highlighter and nude lip-tone. She wore a contemporary hairstyle in the form of a low messy pony. Her rosegold eye shadow and sequin blouse truly made Alia look breathtaking in this blue palazzo saree. But what instantly draws your attention is her blush pink jewellery.

Certainly, these Bollywood beauties made quite an impact with their stylish ensembles. As neither Katrina Kaif nor Alia Bhatt left any stone unturned in putting their best fashion foot forward with this palazzo saree. However, Alia's blue saree and pink jewellery definitely looked more chic and pretty.

