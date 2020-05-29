When Alia Bhatt's Photos Were Clicked By Her Favourite Photographer, Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. Ever since confirming their relationship, the duo has been giving fans major relationship goals. Right from going on secret vacations to attending red carpet events together, the couple is winning hearts with their PDA. Moreover, fans of the duo are excited to see them share screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Several photos of the couple have already created a buzz on the internet. A look through Alia's Instagram proves that Ranbir loves clicking pictures of the actor. Here are a few of those stunning photos where Ranbir turned a photographer for Alia.

Times when Ranbir Kapoor turned photographer for Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt recently shared a photo of herself watching the sunset from the balcony of her home. However, what caught everyone's attention was her caption. The Raazi actor credited Ranbir Kapoor for clicking the photo. She wrote, "Stay home &... watch the sunset #stayhomestaysafe PS - credit to my all-time fav photographer RK (sic)."

The actor happily posed for the shot as Ranbir clicked her picture. In the frame, Alia is seen wearing a black pant with a cream top. She chose to team up a multi-coloured jacket with her attire. The actor captioned the picture by stating that one should keep their eyes lifted high upon the sun. And then one will be able to see the best light in everyone.

The actor is looking flawless in the above picture. Badrinath Ki Dulhania actor Alia Bhatt is seen wearing a red dress with black and white detailing. In the picture, the actor seems to be lost in thought. The actor captioned this beautiful snap by Ranbir Kapoor, stating when the angle is right, one can do what they want to do.

In the above monochrome picture, Alia Bhatt is looking stunning as she poses for the camera. The actor wrote in the caption that she wants to go into the forest, to lose her mind and find her soul. She also gave credit to Ranbir Kapoor by saying that he is an amazing photographer.

