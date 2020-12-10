'A Wednesday' Cast: See Who Was Part Of This 2008 Thriller Directed By Neeraj Pandey

A Wednesday is a 2008 thriller film which was written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. The movie was a sleeper hit and went on to earn over Rs. 340 million on box offices worldwide and was also adapted in other languages. Read along and have a look at the cast of the movie.

A Wednesday Cast

Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher plays the titular role of Prakash Rathore, the police commissioner of Mumbai in the movie who has to tackle a special case on the day of his retirement. He receives a call from an anonymous caller who informs him about five bombs that are planted across the city, but he will only give information in exchange of Rathore releasing four militants. The movie begins with a voice-over in Kher’s voice as he describes the most challenging case of his career.

Anupam Kher is a popularly known Indian actor who has served as Chairman for Film and Television Institute of India, Central Board of Film Certification and the National School of Drama. The actor has got for himself two National Film Awards and eight Filmfare Awards, through his career and roles in over 500 roles in movies and plays. The actor published his autobiography Lessons Life Taught Me Unknowingly in 2019 and has also received the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan Awards in 2004 and 2016 respectively for his contribution towards cinema and arts.

Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah plays the lead role of the anonymous bomb planter in the movie. Shah is an established film and stage actor in the Indian film industry. He has to his name multiple awards throughout his career include the National Film Award, three Filmfare Awards and an award at the Venice Film Festival. He has also achieved the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan awards for his contributions to Indian cinema from the Government of India.

Jimmy Sheirgill

Jimmy Sheirgill plays the role of inspector Arif Khan in the movie. The actor began his career with the 1996 thriller Maachis. Further, he was seen in the movies Mohabbatein, Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, Hum Tum, A Wednesday!, Tanu Weds Manu, Special 26, Happy Bhag Jayegi and De De Pyaar De.

Deepal Shaw

Shaw plays the role Naina Roy who is a UTV journalist. She is an actress, singer and model who started her career as a model after her participation in the 2004 Miss India beauty pageant. Other popular movies that she has been a part of Kalyug and Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster.

