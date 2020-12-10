Ali Fazal Calls Out Food Chain Ad For 'lame' Sale Gimmick, Asks Them To 'remove Hashtag'

Actor Ali Fazal took to Twitter and called out an advertisement of a food delivery chain for their cheap sale gimmicks about selling mutton. The advertisement showed a clip of actor Kulbhushan Kharbanda who played the role of Bauji in the much-loved series Mirzapur. Talking about the ad, the food chain Jee Hukum wrote, “Maalish Ho To Bina Bahu Ke Haath Ki, Aur Mutton Ho To Bas Jee Hukum Ke Restaurant Ki! – Bauji.”

The food chain tagged Ali Fazal as a part of the campaign and the actor seems to be disappointed by the latest advertisement. Ali who played the role of Guddu Bhaiya in the same series asked the food chain to remove their hashtag #Mirzapur2 which they used as a part of the campaign to sell mutton. The actor while showing his disapproval over the ad, wrote, “Thats the most lame advertisement I have come across. You all sound like tharkees, tryna sell Mutton using insinuations. Aur humko tag karke galti kiye. I’d suggest you remove the hashtag if not your creative skills.”

Thats the most lame advertisement i have come across. You all sound like tharkees, tryna sell Mutton using insinuations. Aur humko tag karke galti kiye. I’d suggest you remove the hashtag if not your creative skills👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼. @RasikaDugal https://t.co/tNRGNTzFjm — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) December 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Ali Fazal and Kulbhushan featured together in the popular series Mirzapur that revolves around the corruption, crime, governance failure, rule of mafia dons, and gang wars in the titular eastern UP town. Its new season takes the story forward as the fight to become the king of Mirzapur continues between Guddu Pandit and Munna Bhaiya.

Apart from this, on the professional front, Ali Fazal starrer Death on the Nile, which was slated to release on December 18, 2020, has been rescheduled. Various reports revealed that there has been a change in the release and that it won't be coming out this holiday season. Death on the Nile cast also includes Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey, Kenneth Branagh, and Letitia Wright. The film is based on an Agatha Christie novel of the same name and is being distributed by 20th Century Studios.

