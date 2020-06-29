Unseen Pic Of The Day: Young Sonakshi Is All Smiles On Her Dad Shatrughan Sinha’s Lap

Shatrughan Sinha and Sonakshi Sinha is one of the most adorable father-daughter duos of Bollywood. The two share an endearing bond which is also visible from the various throwback pictures of them which often surfaces on social media. Talking about this, a recent unseen picture of the father and daughter pair have been going viral on social media. The post consists of a collage of a throwback picture of the two along with a picture of the two from the present.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha Slams Trolls After Twitter Exit, Says 'your Hate Will Never Reach Me'

Shatrughan Sinha strikes a pose with a young Sonakshi Sinha

One of the pictures on the post is bound to take one on a trip down the memory lane as it consists of a monochrome picture of a young Sonakshi on the lap of her doting father. Sonakshi can be seen sporting a beaming smile as she sports a polka-dotted attire while being nestled up in the Vishwanath actor's lap. The throwback picture is sure to topple the cuteness meter.

Also Read: Shatrughan Sinha Calls Nepotism Debate 'irrelevant' After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

The other picture has Sonakshi striking a beautiful post with her father in the present. The Naseeb actor can be seen donning a printed traditional kurta. While the Dabangg actor can be seen embracing her father lovingly and looking down upon him. Sonakshi can be seen looking lovely in black attire with a radiant makeup and a sleek hairdo. Take a look at the unseen picture of the father and daughter duo.

Also Read: Shatrughan Sinha Speaks About Sushant Singh Rajput; Compliments, "He Was A Scene Stealer"

Sonakshi Sinha had a befitting reply to her trolls

Recently, Sonakshi quit Twitter to keep herself at bay from all the negativity and trolls. She shared a fun video of herself entering the frame and disappearing with a snap and expressed her feelings about quitting Twitter through a hard-hitting caption. She wrote in the caption saying that she does not care about those who are rejoicing her decision of quitting Twitter and that she has managed to cut the direct source of insult and abuse in her life.

The Rowdy Rathore actor further wrote how she has taken away the power of her trolls of hitting her along with friends and family with nasty comments. She also added how she is better off without the 16 million followers she had garnered on Twitter if the platform is giving her so much hate. Take a look at her post.

Also Read: Shatrughan Sinha Says 'humour Is Important' As He Shares A Funny Quarantine Story; Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.