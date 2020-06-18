Shatrughan Sinha Speaks About Sushant Singh Rajput; Compliments, "He Was A Scene Stealer"

Shatrughan Sinha in an interview with a news portal spoke about his journey in Bollywood and how he felt a resonance with Sushant Singh Rajput in terms of struggling days. Shatrughan Sinha is originally from Bihar and he spoke about how he was treated when he first ventured into the film industry. The actor recalled the time when directors used to treat him as if he had come from another planet. Shatrughan Sinha continued to talk about how he empathised with Sushant Sigh Rajput as he too faced somewhat of the same struggles as he did.

Shatrughan Sinha speaks about Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Shatrughan Sinha further added that when he first came to Mumbai, he was soon hit with the realisation that he was not a traditional hero. He knew he was not fair-skinned or cute as the directors and producers would have wanted. The veteran actor himself agreed that he looked quite the opposite as per their demands of a hero. Shatrughan Sinha then added that over time, he struggled a lot and kept pushing forward in whatever way he saw fit. He mentioned that he was never met with the thought of giving up or letting go. The actor then mentioned Sushant Singh Rajput and said that he had heard that the actor was going through some troubles financially and was generally having a hard time. However, according to the veteran actor, he hoped Sushant would be able to hold back a little longer before taking a drastic step as he did, according to a news portal.

Shatrughan Sinha also remarked that the actor died at a very young age and feels saddened by this fact. Shatrughan Sinha himself admitted that he is still wondering why did he end his life in such a manner. He then spoke about the nepotism row in Bollywood that has taken the industry by storm in the past couple of days following Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actor said that no actor or a group, according to him, can take away what is meant for an individual. He gave an example of Kumar Gaurav who was launched with immense fanfare however his career got nowhere. Similarly, Amitabh Bachchan too faced tremendous rejections and still became a huge star, according to a news portal.

Speaking further, Shatrughan Sinha said that when he watched the film Kai Po Che! he had his eyes fixated on Sushant Sigh Rajput. The actor said that despite a talented cast, he just could not take his eyes off Sushant due to the sheer brilliance of the boy. Shatrughan Sinha called him a “Scene stealer” in the film. Further on, the actor added that according to him Sushant Sigh Rajput had a very bright future. Shatrughan Sinha also recalled the time he met Sushant Singh Rajput for the first time and said that he was a very polite and well-read gentleman who seemed curious and focused in his craft, according to a news portal.

