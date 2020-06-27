Shatrughan Sinha Calls Nepotism Debate 'irrelevant' After Sushant Singh Rajput's Death

Bollywood star Shatrughan Sinha recently shared his views post Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise. According to reports, he said he wondered what had prompted the late actor, who was young and talented, to take his life. Read on to know what Sinha said about people advising on mental health after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Shatrughan Sinha on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

Shatrughan Sinha called out people who have been ''dragging the issue unnecessarily'', as per reports. The actor said that he felt everyone had become Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend after his sudden death by suicide. Moreover, he said, people whom the late actor had never met have been speaking his mental health. Shatrughan Sinha reportedly urged everyone to stop offering their two-bits on him. He also asked people to 'let Sushant Singh Rajput rest in peace'.

Shatrughan Sinha shared his views on the ongoing nepotism debate over Sushant Singh Rajput’s career and reportedly called it ‘irrelevant’. He recalled the late actor had a successful career and said that he was never considered an outsider. The actor asserted that Bollywood welcomes stars from everywhere like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, and does not discriminate. Furthermore, he said he wanted people to put a lid on the ‘absurd controversy’ of nepotism. He shared a few examples of stars such as Ayushmann Khurrana and Sidharth Malhotra, who became successful in Bollywood despite not having any familial connections with the industry. He concluded by saying that he did not know of any other industry in India, which is so welcoming except for Bollywood.

Debate on nepotism surfaces

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020. The nepotism debate surfaced on social media after the news of the actor's demise. Several people claimed that some of the big names in the Hindi film industry side-lined the late actor because he did not have any familial connections with the film industry.



