Sonakshi Sinha Slams Trolls After Twitter Exit, Says 'your Hate Will Never Reach Me'

Dabangg actor Sonakshi Sinha has posted her message of peace for the negative trolls and of love for her fans through her latest Instagram update. She shared a quirky video of herself entering the frame and disappearing with a snap and expressed her feelings about quitting Twitter through the caption.

She wrote, “How i got myself off twitter and away from the negativity. Some people are celebrating like they won something... im happy for you, tumhe laga raha hai na... lagne do, kisi ko koi farak nahi padh raha (I am happy that you feel this way. Continue feeling like that, nobody gives a damn).”. She shared that she feels relieved after cutting the direct source of abuse from her life as she added, “But lets face it, ive cut the direct source of insult and abuse in my life. Ive taken away YOUR power to be able to say whatever it is that you want to me, my family and my friends. Ive taken away that access you had to me, that i had given you so trustingly. So theres only one winner here. Me.”

She continued, “Your negativity has never served me or my life, which is why it literally took a snap of a finger to get rid of a following of 16 million people which ive garnered over the last ten years. Just like that. And im better off for it. I wish all those haters and trolls lots of love and healing, or you can continue with the hate but please know it’ll NEVER reach me.”

While it was important for the negativity to go, Sonakshi's fans have become collateral damage. For them, she had a special message, “Accha ab yeh chakkar mein (Now, in this business) i know the people who love me are caught up too... please know that your love and support is what has kept me going all this while, and it always will! And I request you all to keep spreading that love and light wherever you go and to as many people as you can. Because Love is the answer. Always.”.

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday announced that she is quitting Twitter. 'The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And nowhere more of that than Twitter these days! Chalo, Im off - deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out," Sinha wrote.

Using the lyrics of Sirazee and Hansraj Raghuwanshi's hit song 'Aag Lage Basti Mai', Sonakshi captioned the post on her Instagram handle. Sonakshi shared a picture of Amy Poehler showing the peace out sign at an award show. The actor had close to 16 million followers on Twitter.

