'Aabaad Barbaad' Song From 'Ludo' Shows Lead Actors On A Ride To Find True Love

After the gripping trailer of the upcoming Netflix film, Ludo created a buzz among the fans, the makers have released the first track of the film Aabaad Barbaad. The soulful romantic track featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao, Rohit Saraf, and Pearle Maaney is crooned by Arijit Singh and penned by Sandeep Srivastava.

Aabaad Barbaad song out

The beautiful song gives a glimpse of Aditya and Sanya’s sizzling chemistry which is sure to mesmerize the audience as a breath of fresh air. The bond and equation between the new on-screen couple who paired for the first time are sure to prove as a visual treat for all. Besides, Sanya and Aditya, the song also shows the other three stories of the movie which include Rajkummar Rao and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Abhishek Bachchan, Rohit Saraf, and Pearle Maaney. The song shows the intricacies of each story and how all the lead stars try to overcome it. The music was composed by none other than the maestro Pritam. Sanya Malhotra shared the poster of the film on Instagram and captioned it as that life is indeed a game of Ludo where someone is stuck forever and sometimes forward moving. She further wrote, “You win everything, or you lose everything altogether”

The makers recently unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited film, Ludo starring actors Abhishek A. Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, and Inayat Verma in lead roles, on October 19 virtually in the presence of the director and the cast. Just a few hours after its release, the trailer garnered heaps of praise from fans and viewers for the sensational plotlines and the melange of some of the finest actors in the film industry.

The trailer begins with Abhishek Bachchan saying, “Ludo is life, life is ludo” and then the trailer shows a glimpse of all the actors starring in the film. The trailer also goes on to show the actors dealing with their own problems, however, cross paths with each other due to some twist of fate. All the actors in the film seemingly have interesting roles to play as their stories merge in the end in the anthology of dark comedies helmed by Anurag Basu.

