Asha Negi Thanks Anurag Basu For Her Debut Film ‘Ludo’, Promises Fans A 'mad Ride'

Actress Asha Negi who made her debut in Bollywood with Anurag Basu’s directorial film Ludo shared the virtual press conference of the film that was held on October 19. The actress shared the video of the press conference on Instagram that gave a glimpse of the entire star cast including Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Anurag Basu, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Asha Negi thanks Anurag Basu for the film Ludo

The video showed all the stars gathered together to talk about their characters in the film and also narrated their journey. Anurag in the beginning gave a view of the entire star cast and also spoke about Asha Negi who could not be a part of the virtual press conference. Moderated by the filmmaker himself, the cast gave a lot of information about what went on the sets of the film and their experience of working with Basu.

When he asked Abhishek Bachchan if he was apprehensive of being part of a film with an ensemble cast, the actor said, "Can I be brutally honest, I had no idea that there was an ensemble cast, I didn't know what the story was. I didn't know anything. If you ask any of the actors, I think they will tell you the same thing. My fear about this press conference is someone will ask us what the story is and we will say we don't even know. Everyone will say the same thing. One day Anurag Basu came to me and said that he wants to make a film, so we joined because of him. What happened after that we don't know.”

Sanya Malhotra was asked about her character looking like a 'gold-digger' during the narration. To this, she said, "I won't call her a gold-digger. She is someone who has a very clear picture in her mind about what she wants. From childhood, she has decided the kind of boy she will get married to. Gold-digger has a very negative connotation to it and I wouldn't call her that."

Asha who missed the conference captioned the video and wrote, “Missed being a part of the incredible press conference of the Netflix film 'Ludo' yesterday! My debut film, which definitely promises to take you all on a mad ride, Missed everyone, and thanks a lot Dada for everything.”

