Abhishek Bachchan On Agreeing To Be Part Of 'Ludo': 'The Greed Was To Work With Anurag'

On Monday, actors Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, and many others teamed up for a video chat for the trailer launch of their upcoming film, Ludo. The video conference was hosted by Anurag Basu, who has helmed Ludo. As seen in the video that surfaced on the internet, Abhishek revealed that everybody associated with the film had the 'greed to work with Anurag Basu'.

"At the end of the day, everybody associated with this film, the greed was to work with dada. He is some people's work I have admired for very many years and we've been trying to work together. It was a no-brainer. In life, it’s also very nice to sometimes just take a leap of faith. It’s nice sometimes to just do work which takes you back to your training," Abhishek said.

More so, the actor went on to talk about the 'process' that Anurag Basu has. Abhishek mentioned that the filmmaker doesn't 'over brief' his actors and added that he wants them to be very 'instinctive with cut-roll performance'. "You want them to react as naturally as possible. That's your process. It's such a pure film and the heart of the film is in the right place that's because you've managed to put a wonderful team together of great actors," Abhishek continued.

He then went on to thank Anurag for giving him the opportunity to share screen time with other wonderful stars. Adding to this, Abhishek also revealed that he had no idea that there was an ensemble cast and added that he did not know anything about the story of the movie. He talked about the time when he first appeared on the sets of the film and realised that Pankaj Tripathi and Aditya were also a part of this outing.

Ludo's cast

Written and directed by Anurag Basu, Ludo features a power-packed cast of Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shalini Vats, Pearle Maaney, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rohit Saraf, Inayat Verma and Asha Negi. The trailer of the movie received a thumbs up from moviegoers. The film is all set to release on Netflix, on November 12.

