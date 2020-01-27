Tara Sutaria And Rumored Boyfriend Aadar Jain Colour Coordinate At Saif-Kareena's Party

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a party at their residence in Mumbai on Saturday night, to celebrate Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s fifth wedding anniversary. It was an intimate affair with only close friends from the industry and family members. Kareena Kapoor’s cousin Aadar Jain made an entry with rumoured girlfriend Tara Sutaria. The two even wore colour-coordinated outfits. There have been several rumours about the two of them dating. However, neither of them have ever confirmed or denied these rumours. Check out photos here.

Ranbir Kapoor also attended the party and opted for a casual look for the night; he was seen wearing a pink T-shirt and a navy blue baseball cap. Malaika Arora turned up the glam quotient in a black full-sleeved crop top and a pair of silver joggers.

Kunal and Soha

Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan, the stars of the evening, kept it rather casual. While she wore a black T-shirt and jeans with white sneakers, he wore a kurta-pyjama set along with a red Nehru jacket.

On Saturday, Kunal Khemu and Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram and wished each other on their five-year anniversary. Their cute wishes have got a lot of wishes from fans. Many celebrities also wished them in the comments. Check out their post below.

Image Courtesy: Tara Sutaria Instagram, Aadar Jain Instagram Instagram

