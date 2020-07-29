Aadar Jain Begins Shoot For 'Hello Charlie', Produced By Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani

As the government has allowed filming with guidelines, Aadar Jain has commenced shooting for his next movie titled Hello Charlie. Produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner of Excel Entertainment, it is said to be the first film to commence shooting by the banner. The producers are making sure that every safety measures are followed by actors and crew on set. Read to know more.

Aadar Jain starts shooting for Hello Charlie

In a recent interview with a daily, Aadar Jain said that leading up to the shoot, he was a bit “apprehensive” at first given the current situation. He gave the producers, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, as well as the entire production team of Excel Entertainment, all the credit for the level of safety measures they have taken to keep everyone protected. Aadar stated that they have done “much, much more” than the guidelines set by the government to ensure that the shooting process is “extremely safe and comfortable” for everyone. He noted that it really felt good doing what he loves the most.

Aadar Jain said that it “absolutely” is memorable to be shooting for his second film pre-coronavirus and during coronavirus. He mentioned that never did anyone expect a time like this to arrive in everyone’s lives. He stated that no one that he knows has seen something “so unprecedented” ever. However, he noted that he is a firm believer in making the most of what we have in any scenario.

On following the safety measures, Aadar Jain said that he has not left home unless it was extremely necessary. He mentioned that from the time of the lockdown until now, he has replaced his outdoor routine to a more “digitized home-based” one to hone all his skills. He feels that he has used his time as efficiently as he would have.

Aadar Jain added that everyone has to accept this is the “new normal” and get back to their line of work as long as they follow the usual protocols of social distancing and wearing a mask at all times as they are responsible for themselves and others. He said that at the shoot, as actors, they have to take their mask off for the shot. He mentioned that he would keep it in his back pocket and put it back on instantly after the shot whilst the entire crew around were in PPE suits and socially distancing at all times.

Aadar Jain disclosed that Hello Charlie is a fun film which will entertain audiences thoroughly. He said that it is an “extremely special and lovable” movie. He mentioned that he cannot wait for everyone to watch it and he is sure that they will have the same fun watching it as they had shooting it.

